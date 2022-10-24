Increased Funding Unlocks New Opportunities For The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased funding for autoimmune diagnostics during the forecast period drives the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. Funding in the sector supports major companies expand their geographic footprint, strengthening their product portfolio, and helping increase research and development (R&D) activities. Investment and funds also help SMEs and start-ups in developing their drugs, and diagnostics and further expand the services offered. For instance, in 2022, The Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) had announced they had received a new grant from the Office of Minority Health (OMH) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support the substantial disparities in lupus clinical trial participation. Furthermore, in 2022, Scipher Medicine, a Massachusetts-based, autoimmune-focused biotech startup raised $110 million in a round led by Cowen Healthcare Investments, bringing Scipher’s total fundraising to $227 million.

Read more on the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autoimmune-disease-diagnosis-market

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is expected to grow from $4.77 billion in 2021 to $6.98 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.9%. The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 and reach $10.34 billion in 2031.

Artificial Intelligence is being increasingly incorporated with rapid diagnostic test kits to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in computer-controlled machines that are programmed to perform tasks, which usually require human intelligence. Artificial Intelligence algorithms are being used to integrate the findings of clinical symptoms, family history, and laboratory testing to increase the chance of early detection of autoimmune diseases. For instance, In March 2022, ImmuneID, a US-based immunology company had partnerships with two world-class healthcare research organizations, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and University Hospital Erlangen. Both collaborations will use ImmuneID's aiSPIRE technology to demonstrate its potential to identify highly specific patient and population insights, as well as precisely segment patient subgroups, by screening huge numbers of peptide-antibody interactions and employing artificial intelligence (AI) to reveal immune system exposures and reactions. ImmuneID will use these new insights to develop target identification and precision therapeutics for the most difficult circumstances in autoimmunity and other critical illnesses.

Major players covered in the global autoimmune disease diagnosis industry are Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

TBRC’s autoimmune disease diagnosis market report is segmented by product into consumables, assay kits, by end user into clinical laboratories, hospitals, others, by test type into routine laboratory tests, autoantibodies tests, immunologic tests, other tests.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2022 – By Product (Consumables And Assay Kits, Instruments), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals), By Test Type (Routine Laboratory Tests, Autoantibodies Tests, Immunologic Tests, Other Tests), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a autoimmune disease diagnosis market overview, forecast autoimmune disease diagnosis market size and growth for the whole market, autoimmune disease diagnosis market segments, geographies, autoimmune disease diagnosis market trends, autoimmune disease diagnosis market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6458&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, SAR 156597), By Product Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), By Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Microbial Diseases), By End Use (Hospitals, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bi-specific-mab-global-market-report

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biopharmaceuticals), By Application (Chronic & Autoimmune Diseases, Oncology), By Compound (Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

Biosimilars Market 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Other Hormones), By Application (Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilars-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC