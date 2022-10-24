IoT Revolution In The Computer Servers Market Drives New Growth Opportunities

Computer Servers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Computer Servers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increases in the adoption of IoT technology among manufacturing, transportation services, and other industries are expected to drive the computer server market in the forecast period. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical objects such as devices, vehicles, buildings, and other items that are embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity, which enables these objects to collect and exchange data; it has numerous applications. The emerging IoT among organizations has made devices and applications more vulnerable to Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). In addition, the increase in the number of mobile devices within organizations makes it difficult for IT teams to manage and track the data flows in various systems. Therefore, organizations are adopting cyber security systems to protect their crucial information by monitoring, classifying, and resolving all kinds of attacks, which is driving the growth of the computer servers market.

The global computer servers market size is expected to grow from $78.02 billion in 2021 to $104.92 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.1%. The global computer servers market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 and reach $138.36 billion in 2031.

Computer server enterprises are focusing on computing improvements to server hardware, including processors. Processors are the nucleus of a computing machine, holding together all hardware interactions, so server improvements and market growth often come from improvements made to processors. For instance, in spring 2021, AMD announced a new server processor family: EPYC 7003. For single-core applications, EPYC 7003 doubles memory access capabilities. According to Forbes, AMD's new processor family is useful for high-performance computing (HPC) applications as well as containerized workloads. Additionally, Intel and AMD are also ramping up their server processors for 2022. According to the Dell'Oro Group, these updates are projected to include PCIe 5.0 interfaces, In October 2021, Intel demonstrated high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which will be featured in its fourth-generation Xeon processors.

Major players covered in the global computer servers industry are Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

TBRC’s computer servers market report is segmented by product into blade, rack, tower, micro, other products, by server into web server, virtual server, application server, database server, others, by server into Microsoft windows servers, Linux / Unix server, Netware, cloud servers.

Computer Servers Market 2022 – By Product (Blade, Rack, Tower, Micro, Other Products), By Server (Web Server, Virtual Server, Application Server, Database Server), By Operating System (Microsoft Windows Servers, Linux / Unix Servers, Netware, Cloud Servers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a computer servers global market overview, forecast computer servers market size and growth for the whole market, computer servers global market segments, geographies, computer servers global market trends, computer servers global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

