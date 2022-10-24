Insights Into The Global Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Biosimilar Growth Hormones Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Biosimilar Growth Hormones Global Market Report 2022”, the biosimilar growth hormones market size is expected to reach $0.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. According to the biosimilar growth hormones market overview, the growing number of children suffering from growth hormone deficiency is driving the growth of the global market.
Key Trends In The Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market
Biosimilar growth hormones market trends include recombinant DNA technology (rDNA technology), which is increasingly being implemented in the industry. The development of biosimilar growth hormone by using recombinant DNA technology (rDNA technology) is an emerging trend. For instance, in 2020, rBIO was produced utilizing Recombinant DNA technology. Rubio can cut the cost of insulin by 30%, rendering insulin and other medications more cost-effective in the United States.
Overview Of The Biosimilar Growth Hormones Market
The biosimilar growth hormone market consists of sales of Somatropin or human growth hormone (HGH) and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture growth hormones. Biosimilar growth hormones are used to stimulate growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration in humans and other animals.
Biosimilar Growth Hormones Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Oral
• By Application: Growth Hormone Deficiency, Turner Syndrome, Idiopathic Short Stature, Prader Willi Syndrome, Others
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital And Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy/ePharmacy, Specialty Clinics
• By Geography: The global biosimilar growth hormones market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Biopartners And LG Chem, Amega Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, Genetech Inc., Novartis AG, Zhongshan Hygene Biopharm Co. Ltd., Merck, Sanofi S.A., Biosidus and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
Biosimilar Growth Hormones Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of biosimilar growth hormones global market. The market report analyzes biosimilar growth hormones global market size, biosimilar growth hormones global market growth drivers, biosimilar growth hormones global market segments, biosimilar growth hormones global market major players, biosimilar growth hormones global market growth across geographies, and biosimilar growth hormones market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The biosimilar growth hormones market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
