Cell Culture Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022”, the cell culture market size is expected to reach $34.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. The rise in the demand for cell therapy is expected to drive the cell culture market growth.

Key Trends In The Cell Culture Market

According to the cell culture market forecast, the development of products for 3D cell culture by the companies is gaining significant popularity. A 3D cell culture is an artificially created environment in which biological cells are permitted to grow or interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions, similar to how they would in a living organism. For instance, in July 2020, Rigenerand, an Italian company engaged in the production of innovative cell-based technology products for regenerative medicine and oncology, launched a 3D bioreactor called VITVO handheld bioreactor to offer increased usability, sizing, closed system, and flexibility for 3D cell culture technologies. Similarly, Jellagen, a UK-based marine biotechnology company, launched JellaGel, a jellyfish collagen hydrogel, suitable for 3D cell culture and tissue engineering.

Overview Of The Cell Culture Market

The cell culture market consists of sales of cell culture equipment and consumables for drug development and related services. Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown in suitable sterile environments under controlled conditions. Cell culture is one of the major tools used in molecular & cellular biology, the manufacturing of medicines, and the large-scale manufacture of biological compounds.

Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Primary Cell Culture, Secondary Cell Culture, Cell Line

• By Media: Natural, Artificial

• By Applications: Stem Cell Technologies, Cancer Research, Biopharmaceutical, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, Others

• By Geography: The global cell culture market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGAA, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Promocell GmbH, Danaher and Sartorius.

Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of cell culture market. The market report analyzes cell culture global market size, cell culture global market growth drivers, cell culture global market segments, cell culture global market major players, cell culture global market growth across geographies, and cell culture market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The cell culture market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

