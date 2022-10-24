Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Players Innovate Through Strategic Collaborations To Win

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Report 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product innovations through strategic collaborations are contributing to the growth of immuno-oncology drugs market. In January 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany based pharmaceutical company collaborated with Enara Bio for an undisclosed amount. This collaboration combines Boehringer Ingelheim’s approach to tackling cancer through pairing leading science with innovative immune-oncology platforms, like oncolytic viruses and cancer vaccines, with Enara Bio’s expertise in cancer antigen identification. Enara Bio is a UK based science-led company targeting the T-cell/cancer-cell interface (the “immune synapse”) to develop new targeted cancer immunotherapies designed to treat a broad patient population. Therefore, strategic collaborations are expected to drive the growth of the immuno-oncology drugs market.

The global immuno-oncology drugs market size is expected to grow from $67.88 billion in 2021 to $116.24 billion in 2026 at a rate of 11.4%. The global immuno-oncology drugs market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2026 and reach $186.92 billion in 2031.

Drug manufacturers are investing in developing personalized cancer vaccines, and few have reached clinical trial phases. Pharmaceutical companies are combining genetic sequencing and precision medicine to create new drug therapies and cancer treatments that are designed to treat specific patients. DNA vaccines are easy and cost effective to manufacture as compared with other neoantigen vaccine. For instance, in April 2021, Washington University School of Medicine researcher’s in shown that personalized cancer vaccines made using DNA can program the immune system to attack malignant tumors, including breast and pancreatic cancers. The findings also shown that a personalized DNA vaccine coupled with other immunotherapies can generate a robust immune response capable of shrinking breast cancers in mice.

Major players covered in the global immuno-oncology drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson.

TBRC’s immuno-oncology drugs market report is segmented by type into immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, other monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, others, by therapeutic application into melanoma, lung cancer, blood cancer, renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer, other therapeutic application, by end-users into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others.

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market 2022 – By Type (Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators, Other Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Others), By Therapeutic Application (Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Bladder Cancer, Other Therapeutic Application), By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

