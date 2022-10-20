Metoprolol Tartrate Market worth US$868.3 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Advancement in Pharmaceutical Industry is Propelling the Growth of the Metoprolol Tartrate Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metoprolol Tartrate Market size is estimated to reach $868.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The medication metoprolol tartrate, frequently recognized as metoprolol, is utilized to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Metoprolol is a beta-blocker, which is a class of medications. Metoprolol is accessible as two distinct salts: metoprolol tartrate and metoprolol succinate. These two salts are not interchangeable because they have different dosages, durations of action and indications for application. The activity of certain natural substances in the body, like epinephrine, on the blood vessels and heart, is blocked by this medicine. This effect decreases blood pressure, heart rate and cardiac strain. This medication is also used to treat angina (chest pain) and to help people live longer after a heart attack. It works by slowing down the heart rate and makes the heart more efficient at pumping blood around the body. In eight hypertensive diabetic subjects accepting hydrochlorothiazide, glucose homeostasis as evaluated by the alterations in plasma glucose, insulin and glucagon after an oral glucose load was not essentially influenced by 8 weeks of therapy with metoprolol. When taking metoprolol prolonged-release tablets, the risk of a carbohydrate metabolism disorder or masking of hypoglycemia symptoms is lower than when using standard beta1 selective beta-blocker tablet forms and much lower than when using nonselective beta-blockers.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America (Metoprolol Tartrate Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases with atenolol being efficient as an anti-ischaemic agent in patients with obstructive coronary artery disease when the decrease in myocardial oxygen supply (ischemia not preceded by an increase in heart rate and due presumably to functional coronary stenosis) or increase in demand are the probable causes in the North American region.

Metoprolol Tartrate Market growth is being driven by the surging application of Metoprolol tartrate to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) with atenolol being utilized by certain people with breathing conditions like asthma and accessibility of Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for oral administration. However, the rising side effects of metoprolol tartrate and binding government regulations on metoprolol tartrate are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Metoprolol Tartrate Market.

Metoprolol Tartrate Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Metoprolol Tartrate Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Metoprolol Tartrate Market Segment Analysis - By Type: The Metoprolol Tartrate Market based on type can be further segmented into Oral and Injectable. The Oral Segment held the largest Metoprolol Tartrate market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging intake of oral forms of Metoprolol Tartrate tablets by mature grown-ups attributed to tablets being effortless to consume and accessible easily. Metoprolol Tartrate is a beta-blocker that influences the heart and circulation (blood flow by way of arteries and veins). the oral bioavailability of metoprolol is 40-50%. Furthermore, the Injectable segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to Metoprolol tartrate injection being a beta-adrenergic receptor blocking agent indicated for the treatment of definite or suspected acute myocardial infarction in hemodynamically stable patients to decrease cardiovascular mortality when utilized in conjunction with oral metoprolol maintenance therapy.

Metoprolol Tartrate Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The Metoprolol Tartrate market based on the application can be further segmented into Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases and Others. The Hypertension Segment held the largest Metoprolol Tartrate market share in 2021. As per World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.28 billion mature grown-ups aged 30-79 years globally have hypertension, most (two-thirds) residing in low- and middle-income countries. Carvedilol is a medication utilized for treating hypertension (high blood pressure). Metoprolol tartrate is a beta-adrenergic receptor blocking agent. Furthermore, the Cardiovascular Diseases segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to Metoprolol being a beta-blocker, principally utilized to treat cardiovascular conditions like high blood pressure and heart failure.

Metoprolol Tartrate Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Metoprolol Tartrate market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Metoprolol Tartrate Market) held the largest Metoprolol Tartrate market share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. This is owing to the increasing predominance of heart ailments in the North American region. Several companies are adopting strategies, such as product launch and expansion and inorganic growth strategies, including partnerships and collaboration.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the metoprolol tartrate industry are -

1. Novartis International AG

2. AstraZeneca PLC

3. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

4. Changzhou Siyao Pharmacy Limited Company

5. Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

