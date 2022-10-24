Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022”, the filgrastim biosimilars market is expected to reach $1.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. According to the filgrastim biosimilars market analysis, government initiatives for the development of biosimilars are expected to drive the market over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Filgrastim Biosimilars Market

Filgrastim biosimilars market trends include companies are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in April 2020, Biocon, an India-based biopharmaceutical company partnered with Mylan, a US-based generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company to introduce Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim in Australia. Fulphila has been licensed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for the therapy of oncology patients who have had chemotherapy to shorten the length of acute neutropenia and hence the risk of infection, as evidenced by febrile neutropenia.

Overview Of The Filgrastim Biosimilars Market

The filgrastim biosimilars market consists of sales of filgrastim biosimilars and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture filgrastim biosimilars. Filgrastim biosimilar treatment is used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more neutrophils (white blood cells) to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Application: Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Type Of Manufacturing: In-House Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing Oraganization

• By Geography: The global filgrastim biosimilars market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Biocon and Aryogen Biopharma.

