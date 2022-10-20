Gcc Fruit Juice Industry Worth To Reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027

Gcc Fruit Juice Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Fruit Juice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the GCC fruit juice market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Fruit juice represents a non-fermented beverage that is acquired by macerating or mechanically squeezing fruits. It offers various health benefits, such as avocado boosts natural energy in the body, the watermelon keeps the body hydrated and improves metabolism, papaya caters to healthy digestion, lemon fights viral infections, and pineapple reduces cholesterol levels. Fruit juice is extensively available in supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, specialty food stores, and online retail channels. The refreshing taste and longer shelf-life of this beverage make it the most widely consumed drink across the region.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

GCC Fruit Juice Market Trends:

The launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote the consumption of healthier food and beverage options, owing to the altered the dietary patterns and higher obesity rates in individuals, is among the primary factors driving the GCC fruit juice market. Besides this, the escalating product demand, on account of the various health benefits, including boosting energy, improving metabolism, and reducing cholesterol, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are introducing several flavors and producing preservative-free and sugar-free fruit juices to expand the customer base, which is also catalyzing the market across GCC. Apart from this, the reduced consumption of soft drinks, such as flavored sodas and colas, as they have artificial coloring, phosphoric acid, high sugar content, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine which can cause adverse effects on the human body, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for affordable, healthy, and quick sources of nutrition, owing to the changing lifestyles of individuals, is expected to bolster the GCC fruit juice market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Juice Drinks

• 100% Fruit Juice

• Concentrates

• Nectars

• Powdered Juice

• Others

Breakup by Flavor:

• Orange

• Mango

• Mixed Fruit

• Apple

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Tetra Pack

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Food Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Regions:

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Kuwait

• Oman

• Qatar

• Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

