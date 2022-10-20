GudSho Brings A Premium Content Monetization Platform To Creators
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officially marks the beginning of the journey of GudSho, a Premium Content Monetization Platform that is fully capable of turning content creators into profitable professionals.
Premium Video Monetization Platform
The platform can be best described as a one stop shop for creators to corral their base of loyal followers and make an organized living off of the audience’s access (paid) to the creator’s channel producing content exclusively for the fans.
Though the highlight of the platform might be the part rendering money, there are other intangible benefits to creators opting this medium for work. The entirety of business operations arising in the days of a video business, right from content uploading, librarization, till security, is taken care of on behalf of the creator, under the purview of GudSho (https://www.gudsho.com/).
That is why it shall be an ideal proposition for serious creators who are completely staking their might all for the feat of content creation. The platform swaps the disillusionment resulting from decentralization of all various operational departments (marketing, monetization…) of the enterprise with the confidence of strategic focus enabled by tech of the platform.
There are many attractive features worth the weight of those independent creators, but to start with the commercial aspect of interest let us delve into the depths of monetary benefits made possible by the concrete tech platform of GudSho. It comes with the availability of two of the common models of monetization- SVOD and TVOD, beyond which there is the additional possibility of hybrid model (SVOD+TVOD), Donations and facilitation of multinational currency payments.
Alongside that there are other equally competitive features of easy channel setup; streaming that is super fast, 4K, device-non-specific; advanced analytics dashboard and more in each category of the business responsibilities.
All these together sets up the creator for a successful career in content creation. It especially evades their fears of low or no returns when left on their own without a technological ally in their corner. The creator is fully free to turn to both monetization models for maximized returns. And with the tech support of the platform provider there is practically zero frets left for the creator to give.
You must listen to the CEO, GudSho, Sriram Manoharan’s (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sricon/) quip about the magnanimity of the creator economy in the present day. It has amassed a trillion dollar industry with no sight of retreat for the foreseeable future. This is also the seed of thought that cast a path for what was to come up in the form of GudSho.
He had been so fascinated by the surge of creators’ population all around and the astronomical flourishment of its ecosystem that he decided to make the sincere contribution of a creator-oriented platform to earn money based on video content.
Furthermore the Engineering Head, GudSho, Rajagopal mentions that no coding is required at the creator’s end to navigate any part of the platform. They can also personalize the view of their home screen to suit their style and take a stock of the impressions their channel has created on the audience through the measure of convertibles viz Likes, Shares, Donations and so on. Not to mention the creator will be at peace with the backing of an automated platform security in place.
GudSho has had a stint as an OTT Entertainment platform long before the version now. It had to start off as something unrelated to the CEO’s vision for the fateful turn of Covid-19 pandemic. It solely served as a video streaming platform amidst the toughness imposed by the time.
Sriram Manoharan
GudSho
+91 73054 82919
sm@gudsho.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other