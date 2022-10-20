Toys and Games Industry Worth to Reach US$ 136.9 Billion by 2027

Toys and Games

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Toys and Games Industry Analysis: Global Market Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global toys and games market size reached a value of US$ 105.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 136.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027.

Toys and games comprise playthings such as dolls, toy cars, rattles, skipping ropes, jigsaw puzzles and board games. They also include products that are required to be built and integrated with motors, sensors and microcomputers. They possess an intrinsic value that adds to the overall development of children and helps them to express their emotions better while boosting their creativity. In recent years, modern technological developments have produced sophisticated moving toys, including electric railroad trains, radio-controlled model aircraft, and automobile racing tracks. Consequently, they are considered an effective method that aid in de-stressing while enhancing cognitive, social and physical skills.

Global Toys and Games Industry Drivers:

The rising demand for interactive and multi-functional toys and games majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the cognitive benefits of product variants among parents. With the rising popularity of recreational activities among the masses, there has been a considerable increase in the adoption of toys and games at social gatherings across the globe. Along with this, the increasing investments by key players in the launching of movies and cartoons-themed toys and games that has led to the accelerating sales of action figures and accessories, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the launch of e-stores and the easy availability of products through e-commerce platforms is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and the inflating disposable income levels of individuals.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Hasbro

• Mattel

• Ravensburger

• Tomy

• The Lego Group

• Funtastic

• JAKKS Pacific

• Lansay

• LeapFrog Enterprises

• MGA Entertainment

• Playmates Toys

• ToyQuest Vivid Imaginations

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Plush Toys

• Infant/Pre-school Toys

• Activity Toys

• Dolls

• Games And Puzzles

• Ride-ons

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Online

• General Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

