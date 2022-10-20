Casein And Caseinates Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Share, Size and Forecast

Casein And Caseinates Market Report

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Casein and Caseinates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global casein and caseinates market size reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Casein refers to a type of protein found in milk and offers various amino acids. It is a gelatinous material and is absorbed by the human body as compared to whey protein. The amino acids produced by casein prevent protein breakdown. It acts gradually but for a more extended period. Milk produced by all mammals, including goats, yak, cows, buffalo, sheep, humans, etc., contains casein. Caseinates represent the soluble salts of acid casein. In line with this, they are highly versatile and functional proteins with several applications. Consequently, caseinates are extensively utilized in cheese, sauces, functional foods and drinks, nutrition bars, bakery items, etc., across the globe.

Global Casein and Caseinates Market Trends:

The increasing consumer health consciousness and the inflating disposable income levels have led them to incorporate protein-rich food items in their diets, which is among the primary factors driving the casein and caseinates market. Besides this, the escalating demand for personal grooming and the widespread adoption of high-quality organic personal care products are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of casein and caseinates in baby food, infant formula, sports nutrition products, etc., owing to their high texturing capacity, enhanced melting properties, good emulsification and water absorption abilities, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of hydrolyzed casein for clinical purposes, on account of its solubility and enzymatic digestion qualities, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating need for dietary supplements and health drinks is expected to bolster the casein and caseinates market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Amco Proteins

• Arla Foods AMBA

• Armor Proteins

• Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd

• Charotar Casein Company

• Clarion Casein Ltd

• Dilac SA

• DE CV

• EPI Ingredients

• Erie Foods International Inc

• Fonterra

• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

• Glanbia, Plc

• Kerry Group plc

• Kerui Dairy Products Development Co., Ltd

• Lactoprot

• Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd

• Venus Casein Products

• Westland Milk Products

Breakup by Product type:

• Casein

• Caseinates

Breakup by Function:

• Emulsification

• Stabilizing

• Foaming

• Rheology agents

• Viscosity enhancers

Breakup by Application:

• Food applications

• Non-food applications

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

