South African Christian Ministers Council joins hands with Scientology Volunteer Ministers to uplift communities
Religious Leaders meet to discuss the devastating social issues that have been plaguing communities across South Africa.
I am convinced that this program can help all Churches to grow and bring spiritual values back to society.”MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 religious leaders from the South African Christian Ministers Council (SACMIC) recently met in the Northern Cape with Scientology Volunteer Ministers to collaborate in tackling the devastating social issues that have been plaguing communities across South Africa. Deeply worried by the slow and insidious decline of our country the President of the South African Christian Ministers Council, Bishop Daniel Matebesi, called for a nationwide faith-based support team to discuss how to deal with the decrease in spiritual values and the increase in drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, youth unemployment, and more.
In attendance were national executives of the South African Christian Ministers Council, members of the St. Job Reformed Congregation, and representatives from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers—all eager to play their part in uplifting the country from the devastating effects of the deadly pandemic that swept through the country and devastated many for more than two years.
In opening the 2-day conference, Mr. Matebesi said, “What we are witnessing is a decline in society and we must not sit by and let it happen. Now is the time to put aside our differences and really play our part in helping the people of our beloved nation."
The special invitation was extended by the Chairman of the Association to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers to attend and train the attendees on powerful life skills that would empower and equip them to bring succor to their communities after COVID left a deadly period of grief and loss. The Scientology Volunteer Ministers were brought on board due to the sheer impact of their skills development and global footprint in effective results.
Mr. Neuweiler of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said, “It is an absolute honor to be part of this. Religious unity is something we have been striving for and to see people toss aside their differences and unite for a common goal is simply magical. Our Tools for Life program is known for equipping individuals with practical life skills that they can use to improve their lives and communities."
“I am convinced that this program can help all churches to grow and bring spiritual values back to society” added Bishop Matebesi, who was extremely joyed by the conference and training.
The Secretary for the SACMIC Gauteng branch commented after the training, “I learned many things that will help me assist my church members. I got to know about the Technology of Study, which will enable me to help my church members with problems at school. I learned how to assist my congregants with their planning and self-management, using the Targets and Goals course. I also learned about the Cause of Suppression, a very important subject. Our society and community derive from a dire background, hence we appreciate and need a lot of education and need to raise awareness. Tools for life will make our lives easier and better in the future.”
Another religious leader who attended the seminar was blown away, saying, “What I learned completely changed my viewpoint on things. I realized there is a different way to handle things. There are practical tools available to really change conditions. I can’t wait to do all the courses. They will help me change my congregation and my community!”
“Empowering the community to be sustainable is of outmost importance, we do not have time to wait for interventions when we can band together and tackle these issues. We make our Tools for life program by L. Ron Hubbard available to everyone and are looking forward to providing these skills to our people” added Mr. Neuweiller.
In delivering the vote of thanks, the President of SACMIC said, “Thank you to all and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for taking time out of your busy schedule to come and share your knowledge with us. We really appreciate it. May God enlarge your territory, by enabling you to bring this knowledge to many more people and churches all across South Africa. We wish you the best and Godspeed.”
