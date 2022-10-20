Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth Insights, Leading Players Share, Size, Forecast

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global cervical cancer diagnostics market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57% during 2022-2027. Cervical cancer represent a type of cancer that generally occurs in the cervix. Cervical cancer diagnostics depend on a series of advanced laboratory tests, tools, procedures, etc., to assess abnormal cells or strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). They are usually performed by taking a sample of the tissue obtained via conization, punch biopsy, endocervical curettage, and the electrical wire loop for a thorough examination of the cervix during colposcopy. After detection, tests, including blood, chest X-ray, body computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) scan, visual examination of the bladder and rectum, etc., are conducted to determine the disease stage.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cervical-cancer-diagnostics-market/requestsample

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Trends:

The rising number of individuals diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), etc., is developing the risk of HPV infection across the globe, which is primarily stimulating the cervical cancer diagnostics market. Apart from this, the growing consumer awareness towards early diagnosis is encouraging the adoption of HPV home testing kits that provide quick and accurate test results, thereby bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for personalized treatment plans and the launch of favorable reimbursement policies by government bodies are also propelling the global market. Besides this, the easy availability of other treatment options, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cone biopsy, immunotherapy, and trachelectomy, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing focus on developing low-cost and efficient testing products is expected to fuel the cervical cancer diagnostics market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cervical-cancer-diagnostics-market

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Arbor Vita Corporation

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Cooper Surgical Inc.

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Guided Therapeutics Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• Qiagen

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Breakup by Test Type:

• Pap Testing

• HPV Testing

• Cervical Biopsies

• Colposcopy

• Others

Breakup by Age Group:

• 20 to 35 years

• Above 35 years

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/10/ab29316503/wi-fi-analytics-market-2022-2027-industry-demand-analysis-report-leading-players-share-growth-sta

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/10/ab29316502/chatbot-market-report-2022-2027-top-leading-players-overview-industry-growth-statistics-size-segm

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/10/ab29316530/virtual-reality-vr-gaming-market-size-2022-industry-growth-insights-upcoming-trends-future-scope-

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/10/ab29316529/5g-services-market-value-industry-growth-rate-cagr-of-52-business-opportunity-leading-companies-s

• https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/10/ab29316555/eye-tracking-market-report-2022-2027-industry-growth-leading-companies-share-regional-analysis-fu

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.