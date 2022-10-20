Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) Names New Board Members
Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA) Names New Board Members
Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA), the industry-based trade association dedicated to furthering Vacation Ownership in Canada and throughout the world, announced the installation of five new Board Members.
New Board of Directors members confirmed at the GNEX-CRTA meeting are Michelle DuChamp (Vacatia), Alex Glover (Vacation Innovations), Georgi Bohrod Gordon (GBG & Associates), David McDonald (RCI), and Gordon McClendon (SPI).
These thought leaders from the timeshare and hospitality industry join existing Board Members Derek Beaudoin (Canadian ICR), Paul Mattimoe (Intuition Brand Marketing), Gord Minor (Wyndham Destinations), Jeremy Moser (LaTour Hotels & Resorts), Gerardo Rioseco (Posadas) and Warren Smith (Living Water Resorts) to form a board of eleven experts with a diverse spectrum of knowledge.
According to CRTA President and CEO, Gaetan Babin RRP, “CRTA Members provide developers and consumers of vacation ownership products informed advice, sound intelligence and advocacy. Our Board represents professionals from all different sectors of our industry as do our members at large. With this new energy we are all ready to create fresh opportunities for our members and Canadian timeshare owners.”
CRTA’s membership base consists of Resorts, Timeshares, Vacation Clubs, Developers, HOAs, Exchange Companies, Management Companies, Financial Servicing Companies, Resale Companies, Marketing Companies, Suppliers as well as other Industry Associations and Professionals who offer their services within the industry.
The GNEX-CRTA conference is known for creating a positive environment for the acquisition of new business. Attendees of the event which ran September 19-21 were rewarded with unique session formats and interactive networking events that are created especially for the GNEX Conference, and unrivaled access to top-level executives that span all areas of the hotel and resort industry.
The trade association’s Code of Ethics is based on the highest standards in the Industry to give confidence to consumers that all listed Members have agreed to abide by its code. Travelers who go to CRTA as an assurance of Destinations offering good ethical and transparent practices result in having better experiences and positive lasting memories.
The Canadian Resort & Travel Association
CRTA is an industry association that is dedicated to furthering the ownership-based vacation and resort development industry, both at home and abroad. The association was founded in 1980 as “The Resort Timesharing Council of Canada” in response to the public’s demand for more information about vacation ownership. Since then, CRTA has become the preeminent industry association representing all forms of Vacation Ownership in Canada. The Association is governed by an elected Board of Directors. We regularly host stimulating conferences, symposiums and committee meetings that encourage B-2-B opportunities, networking, education, and problem solving among our members. Member Services can be reached at memberservices@canadianrta.org
