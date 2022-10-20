India Pale Ale Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2025

India Pale Ale Industry

India Pale Ale Market by Distribution Channel (On-Trade and Off-Trade) and Age Group (21-35 Year Old, 40-54 Year Old, 55 Years and Above)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Pale Ale companies have been strategizing on improving its product portfolio by branding its India Pale Ale beer. In recent years, India Pale Ale is available in microbrewery formats.

India Pale Ale Market by Distribution Channel and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global India Pale Ale market size was valued at $32,905.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $70,131.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly 46.5% share of the India Pale Ale market.

Most of the countries in the world have witnessed rapid urbanization and improvement in their financial conditions. This has led to an overall rise in the disposable income of the people. In addition, this has made way for shift in consumer preferences, especially among young, aspirational drinkers in the developed economies such as Europe and North America, toward different and modern beer from the traditional beer and rum. This has triggered demand for various traditional beers including India Pale Ale beer. There is a significant rise in the consumption of beer by people aged between 18 and 25 years. The approximate number of middle- and old-aged men has remained the same, whereas there is an increase in the number of women. According to the United Nations, the global youth population is expected to rise by 7% to 1.3 million before 2030, which in turn is expected to drive the India Pale Ale market. The trend of drinking among women has been gaining acceptance across the globe due to financial independence and increase in social and professional gatherings.

There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the India Pale Ale market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Thus, the global India Pale Ale industry sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and eventually look to grow in terms of value sales through such social media platform.

The key players profiled for India Pale Ale market include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.

Key Findings of The Study

In 2018, based on distribution channel, the on-trade segment accounted for around 63.5% India Pale Ale market share, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2018, based on age group, the men segment accounted for 54.4% share of the India Pale Ale market and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 11.9%.

In 2018, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% throughout the India Pale Ale marjet forecast.

