Fusion Farms in Puerto Rico Showcases Aquaponics on the First Big Screen Appearance of a Vertical Farm

We Grow Food...We Sell Food...We Build Farms

It’s an intelligent investment with sustainable farming practices and a serious marketing punch. Fusion Farms in Puerto Rico achieves another FIRST!

MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past year, Kendell Lang and Christopher Buchheit have had to keep the lid on the secret that they worked as “Tilapia Wranglers” on the set of the upcoming blockbuster movie release Black Panther 2 – Wakanda Forever. With milestone after milestone under their belts, Kendell and the team at Fusion Farms are pleased to announce their contribution of an authentic Aquaponics Vertical Farm to the set of a key storyline for this much-anticipated sequel.

As if the anticipation surrounding the release of #BlackPanther: #WakandaForever isn’t high enough (Official Release Date: November 11, 2022), the film is now garnering comparisons to The Godfather, one of the greatest films ever made. The original Black Panther was the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time when it was released and it looks like the follow-on movie could be even better and bigger!

Now, you may be asking, why is #FusionFarms making an about #BlackPanther2? That's a great question! We are pleased to announce that we were engaged by #MarvelStudios as the #SpecialAquaponicsAdvisor to this coming blockbuster.

You will see a set in the movie that includes a complete #Vertical #Aquaponics system that was designed, built, and maintained by Fusion Farms during the time when the scenes were shot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This was a fully functioning aquaponics system with live fish and plants, and we were monitored by the movie's PETA representatives to ensure that no Tilapia were harmed in the making of this movie! It was exciting to be on set with the crew and stars, but even more exciting to see that our #Tilapia and #FreshProduce will be featured in this new release.

The fact that this movie incorporates food security solutions as part of the forward-thinking technology focus of Wakanda is very timely given the current global economic concerns regarding energy prices, runaway inflation, the diminishing supply and increased cost of fertilizer, and increasing prices of food, all of which are reasons to consider an #investment in Fusion Farms through its #Impeller Offering through #InvestPR. Please consider going to https://lnkd.in/eXC2WTmf and look at making an #ImpactInvestment.

Look for our set and then watch the credits to see how Fusion Farms is now going to have its debut on the big screen!

Hurricane-protected agriculture

The model can be applied anywhere, especially given the ravages of hurricane season in the Caribbean, most recently with Category 1 Hurricane Fiona making a direct hit on the western side of Puerto Rico. Fusion Farms is delivering Controlled Environment Aquaponics (CEAq) farming that is sheltered from even the most wrathful of storms – Fusion Farms aims to establish the island’s food sovereignty, vastly reduce its reliance on imports, encourage local commerce and agriculture, and restore fresh, healthy, locally-grown produce to grocery store shelves.

“Importing is expensive and the final product lacks the labeled nutrient value,” says Kendell Lang. “All those food miles also contribute immensely to the poor condition of the produce when it arrives. There are thousands of farmers and ancillary service providers that have taken a hit or even lost their jobs due to hurricane damage. Fusion Farms is here to contribute to Puerto Rico’s food sovereignty, to give the people back their jobs, and to encourage prosperity on the island.”

A unique investment opportunity

And now: the brains. The start-up is offering investors a smart investment opportunity with a bevy of attractive benefits, many of which stem from the start-up being in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and a Qualified Small Business Stock:

“We are a Qualified Opportunity Zone investment, as well as a Qualified Small Business Stock, both of which have tremendous capital gains tax benefits for investors,” says Mr. Lang.

All of the uncertainty and negative headlines across the globe are EXACTLY why investors should be moving immediately to invest in Fusion Farms, whether in the parent company through our Series B Equity Offering, or through Project Financing as described in the newly released Partnering Brochure. The current concerns regarding energy prices, runaway inflation, the diminishing supply and increased cost of fertilizer, and increasing prices of food are all reasons to invest!

Fusion Farms - Impact Investment ESG Hurricane protected Aquaponics Vertical Farm in Puerto Rico