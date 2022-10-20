Biobanking Market to Generate $69.51 Billion By 2028 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Biobanking market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biobanking Market generated $42.10 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $69.51 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarioes, and competitive landscape. Increase in funding for biobanks, surge in R&D activities for application of biobank specimens, and rise in prevalence of fatal chronic diseases drive the growth of the global biobanking market. However, lack of awareness and legal and ethical issues hinder the market growth. Contrarily, increase in genomic research activities and rise in investments in R&D activities by healthcare companies present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Leading players of the global biobanking market analyzed in the research include BioIVT & Elevating Science, Firalis S.A., Geneticist Inc., US Biolab Corporation, Inc., AMS biotechnology Ltd. (AMSBIO LLC), Cureline, Inc., ProteoGenex, Inc., CTI Biotech, Bay Biosciences LLC, and Boca Biolistics.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2798

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Biobanking has been playing a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its role has been valuable in understanding disease patterns, taking preventative measures, and devising treatment protocols. This, in turn, would also help in developing vaccines.

• The regulatory bodies and governments across the world have been encouraging biobanks to take various initiatives. For example, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) encouraged 16 bio-repositories to gather, store, and maintain clinical samples such as oropharyngeal/nasopharyngeal swabs, sputum, bronchoalveolar lavage, urine, blood, and stool of Covid-19 infected patients.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2798

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global biobanking market based on specimen type, type of biobank, ownership, application, end user, and region.

Based on specimen type, the blood products segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the solid tissue segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the therapeutic segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global biobanking market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the research segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Enzymes Market

Equine Healthcare Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.