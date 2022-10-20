Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 180,193 Million at 7.7% CAGR During the Forecast 2026

Cancer therapeutics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer therapeutics market size was valued at $98,900 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $180,193 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019-2026. The market is driven by factors such as development of novel cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer awareness & availability of oncology drugs in the developing markets. The key drivers of the global cancer therapeutics market are surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of collaborations & partnerships to facilitate drug development. In addition, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities has enhanced the development of cancer therapeutics; furthermore, favorable government regulations for cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer prevalence boost the market. The high-demand for personalized medicine along with high potential of emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities to the market. However, adverse effects related to cancer therapeutics and high-costs associated with oncology drugs impede the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, and Eli Lilly and Company. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of collaborations & partnerships to facilitate drug development are the key drivers of the global cancer therapeutics market. In addition, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities has enhanced the development of cancer therapeutics. Furthermore, favorable government regulations for cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer prevalence boost the market. The high demand for personalized medicine along with high potential of emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities to the market. However, adverse effects related to cancer therapeutics and high costs associated with oncology drugs impede the growth of the cancer therapeutics market.

Recent progress in biological therapies have widened the scale of therapeutic targets for treatment of cancer with the identification of tumor cell specific genes. Immunotherapies/biologics are emerging as the potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Europe accounted for more than one-fourth of the share of the cancer therapeutics market in 2016.

• The prostate cancer application segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• Revlimid brand occupied the largest share in the top selling drugs segment in 2016.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the cancer therapeutics market during the analysis period.

