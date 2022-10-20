Health Centered Dentistry Released a New Guide on How Dentists Can Help with Sleep Apnea
EINPresswire.com/ --
Health Centered Dentistry just released a new guide detailing how a dentist can help sufferers of sleep apnea cope with their condition through the use of oral appliances. And as millions of people are suspected of having this condition, dental alternatives may prove to be attractive solutions.
Sleep apnea is a disorder that occurs when breathing is interrupted by the throat muscles while sleeping. And it is thought to affect as many as 30 million people in the United States alone, though only about 6 million people are diagnosed annually. The disorder can be a debilitating condition if treatment isn’t sought out.
A common solution for sleep apnea is the use of a CPAP machine to help keep the airways open. However, these devices are bulky, cumbersome, and uncomfortable. But this is where holistic dentistry can help provide a solution.
A dentist may be one of the first specialists one sees when looking for a solution for sleep apnea. And this is because a holistic dentist can make a custom-fit oral appliance for use during sleep.
A few benefits of custom-fit oral appliances are:
• Prevents airways from being obstructed
• Easy to use and lightweight
• Can be used to increase muscle tone in the jaw
• Comfortable and non-invasive
An oral device will not cure sleep apnea, but these devices have been proven to keep airways open during sleep – offering a sleep apnea sufferer the means to get a better night’s rest.
In addition to custom fitting an oral appliance, a holistic dentist may also check to see if other oral health issues are evident such as improper bite, teeth grinding, or gum disease. And by treating all of these issues, a holistic dentist can offer help for both oral health and a better quality of sleep each night.
Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage, Alaska is a dedicated dental provider that has been in operation since 1998. Founded by Dr. Burton Miller, Health Centered Dentistry’s main focus is on whole-body oral health. And the professionals at Health Centered Dentistry strive to provide the best care possible for patients of all ages.
For more information on how holistic dentistry can help with sleep apnea, you can visit Health Centered Dentistry on the company website.
Rachael Middleton
