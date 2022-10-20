9 Benefits of Video Marketing
Nine benefits of video marketing that help businesses convert leads, increase sales, and grow. Also, read about real examples that illustrate these benefits.SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers watch, create, and engage with video content and use it to learn about new brands and products. Animoto reported that 93% of businesses gained new customers after posting and sharing videos on social media.
According to a 2021 study conducted among marketing leaders worldwide, 81% reported using pre-produced videos to engage with consumers. Another 13% indicated that they intended to use videos in the future.
Adding video marketing to your promotional arsenal is a powerful way to engage with your customers. It is an excellent way for you to show them what you do, why it matters, and how you can help them.
Why is that?
1. Consumers Love It
Facebook users spend nearly half their time watching videos. This adds up to 100 million hours of video being watched on the social media app. After Facebook, YouTube is the second-largest social media site. Approximately 2.1 billion people worldwide use YouTube, resulting in over 1 billion hours of viewing videos daily.
Since videos are accessible on every social media platform, consumers learn to rely on this content while researching brands and products. Videos allow consumers to learn how a product or service works in real life and uncover any disadvantages before buying the product or service.
An online video can also give customers a visual understanding of a product or service they might not learn from text-based content, such as how a product or service benefits them.
2. Video Boosts Conversions and Sales
Videos featuring close-up shots of the product and engaging commentary about its features can effectively generate conversions and sales. A video can show employees interacting with a product, so viewers can see how it works and how it can benefit them.
Testimonials of videos from other satisfied customers who use products and services can add authenticity and personalization to a brand. Seeing a compelling testimonial from a customer in a video is an effective way to positively impact a visitor’s purchasing behavior and persuade them to become a customer.
3. Video Shows Great ROI
Videos can play a significant role in a marketing strategy in terms of creating awareness of a brand and influencing customers to make the most of a product or service.
87% of businesses believe that videos produced a positive return on investment for their marketing efforts. Additionally, over 85% of small-to-medium-sized business owners report that YouTube helped grow their customer base.
A video marketing business can work with an organization to develop the content for videos and handle the post-production processes on their behalf. However, many also use a smartphone, digital camera, and online editing tools to help create videos.
4. Video Builds Trust
A successful video marketing campaign relies on trust to increase conversions and sales. Wyzowl found that watching a video about a brand persuaded 88% of consumers to purchase the product or service. By engaging customers through videos, businesses increase trust and educate them about their products and brand.
5. Google Loves Videos
Videos increase visitor time on a site, building trust and signaling search engines like Google that the content is high-quality. Google ranks videos 53 times higher than pages without videos. Users may click on listings when Google shows a thumbnail video next to them. These thumbnails appear in 26% of all Google search results.
6. Video Appeals to Mobile Users Anywhere at Anytime
With more than 75% of people viewing videos on their mobile devices worldwide, smartphones have become an easy way for people to view videos. According to Meta, almost half the people find watching videos on their smartphones easier than on their desktops.
7. Video Marketing Can Explain Everything
A short explainer video on your website can be a very effective tool for generating revenue for a business. It can feature a tutorial on a product. It also lets consumers find out more about a business and its products before they make a purchase on a website.
8. Video Engages Even the Laziest Buyers
People enjoy watching videos because they effectively communicate ideas and information in an entertaining manner that’s easy for anyone to understand. A video lets one show their products in action and quickly gives people more insight into the business.
9. Video Encourages Social Shares
Social media channels across the board are featuring more videos to keep up with user demand for visual content. Instagram features 60-second stories and videos. Twitter allows consumers to view videos on full-screen and search for them in video carousels.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused TikTok’s user base to surge, overtaking Instagram in 2021.
However, marketers must remember that videos must connect with people emotionally. Consumers are two times more likely to share videos with friends than social media posts, articles, and blogs. Social shares of videos can boost traffic to a site, so consider the audience’s needs when planning videos. Make videos enjoyable, well-edited, and instructive.
Bonus Tips
Additional benefits of video marketing include the wonders of video ads and the power of videos in email campaigns. Video ads have an average click-through rate of 1.84%, the highest CTR of any digital ad format. If used a non-skippable ad on a platform like YouTube, the completion rate can be up to 92%.
When videos are included in an email marketing campaign, they can increase CTR by 96%. Opt for an introductory video at the start of an email marketing campaign to see excellent results.
Increase Sales With Digital Video Marketing
Understanding the benefits of video marketing can help a business use this medium to boost its company profile and get more sales. Work with a Digital Marketing Agency that offers video services to help elevate a marketing plan.
