At 6.5%CAGR, Global Cardiac POC Testing Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 2.89 Bn | 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI

According to the study, The Global Cardiac POC Testing Market was estimated at USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Cardiac POC Testing Market Market: Overview

Cardiac POC testing is a diagnostic test that is especially related to the heart and is carried out at or near the point of care of the patient.

POC testing is a blood diagnostic test used to detect cholesterol and blood coagulation in the body. This diagnostic test helps physicians to examine the risk of developing thrombosis and coagulation inside a blood vessel, which leads to cardiac arrest.

Furthermore, cardiac POC testing involves troponin and brain natriuretic peptide analysis tests to identify cardiovascular disorders such as myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and heart failure. The Cardiac POC test is time effective. For instance, in most cases, diagnosis reports are provided within an hour after the submission of test samples. The demand for cardiac POC testing will drive during the forecast period.

Cardiac POC Testing Market Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing heart-related disorders among people will drive cardiac POC testing thus, increases the overall potential sale of POC testing across the globe. For instance, according to an article published by the National Medicine Library in July 2020, Ischemic Heart Disease ( IHD )affects around 126 million individuals (1,655 per 100,000), which is approximately 1.72% of the world’s population. The overall demand for the cardiac POIC testing market will be expected to grow exponentially.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cardiac POC Testing Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Cardiac POC Testing Market was valued at around USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.89 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The lack of skilled trainers is restricting the global cardiac POC testing market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high price of cardiac POC testing devices is restraining the market’s overall growth. In addition, high production costs and the requirement for advanced machinery will slow down the market.

D) The adoption of sensitivity and premium-priced POC Troponin tests contributes to the growth of the global cardiac POC testing market. The growing move towards value-based and efficient healthcare service delivery against stringent budgets is boosting the prospects for POC Cardiac testing market.

E) Over the forecast period, the incorrect handling and maintenance of the analyzers by no trained clinical staff, inadequate or even absent calibrations and quality controls, lack of cost-effectiveness because of an increased number of analyzers and more expensive reagents, insufficient documentation, and many others will act as a challenging factor for the growth of cardiac POC testing market.

Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the cardiac POC testing market. The utilization of cardiac POC testing has increased in the sectors such as hospitals, laboratories, diagnostic centers, and other key market trends in the Asia-Pacific region. The rise in the population, associated with high susceptibility to chronic diseases related to cardiac disorders, and economic diagnosis of chronic diseases in rural areas are expected to boost the global market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The cardiac POC testing devices market in the Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period due to the growing population, increasing patient purchasing power, and an increase in the number of tests during pandemics. Growing awareness of people about heart-related health issues has made them more linear towards purchasing or opting for cardiac POC testing. These factors are projected to enhance the overall cardiac POC testing market demand in upcoming years.

Key Players

LifeSign LLC

Medtronic plc

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Nexus Dx Inc.

PTS Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Trividia Health Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Nipro Corp.

Trinity Biotech

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Spectral Medical Inc.

The Cardiac POC Testing Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Cardiac Markers Test

Analyzers

Others s

By End User

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

