Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Released a New Guide About Addiction and Making the Choice to Seek Treatment
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital just released new information about addictive behavior and understanding when it’s time to seek treatment. And though addiction may occur because of someone’s personal choices, quitting any addictive substance or behavior can be a huge battle.
Depending on the substance being used, an individual could have an extremely difficult time with rehabilitation therapy. But knowing the signs of addictive behavior is often the first step toward seeking treatment for addiction.
No matter what the addiction might be, feeling a compelling need to use a particular substance is the primary sign of addictive behavior. And sometimes this craving can be severe or even painful.
It’s commonly known that cigarette smokers have a difficult time quitting. But this type of addiction can often be beaten without therapy or intervention. However, those who have heavily used heroin or other hard drugs may require inpatient treatment and rehab to quit using.
In addition, withdrawals can be severely debilitating for those who quit without intervention or treatment. And those with severe addictions can have intense withdrawal symptoms that can be quite painful.
Another tell-tale sign of addictive behavior is the neglect of one’s responsibilities. In fact, it’s not uncommon for an addict to disregard family obligations and even caring for their children in place of satisfying their cravings for a particular substance. And this often leads to further disruptions in life, such as disregarding obligations at work as well.
High tolerance levels also indicate addictive behavior. And this is because anytime a person habitually uses a particular substance, it will eventually take more of the substance to achieve the desired effect or state of euphoria. This high tolerance can also be dangerous as it means that a person is taking a higher dose, and this could lead to overdose or death.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital is located in Southern Ohio. And the healthcare providers at Georgetown Behavioral Hospital strive to help patients cope with mental illnesses and addiction.
If you want to learn more about addictive behavior or inquire about treatment, you can visit Georgetown Behavioral Hospital via the company website.
William Slover
