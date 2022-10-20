Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Released a new Guide on the Common Ages When Mental Illness Starts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital just released a new guide highlighting the average ages when common mental illness begins to manifest. And while mental illness affects people of all ages, the onset age of specific mental illnesses can vary depending on the type of condition.
In addition, several mental illnesses commonly begin in adolescence. But some cases – though rare – do become evident in childhood.
Bipolar disorder is one mental disorder that can affect many people, and this often goes undetected long into adulthood, but severe cases typically become diagnosable between the ages of 17 and 18, but the median age is typically around 26. This disorder can severely limit one’s daily life and cause issues with employment and social relationships.
Depression is another disorder that, like bipolar disorder, can occur at any age. But depression is considered to be less evident in children under the age of 17. In fact, the earliest onset age of clinical depression is age 17, though the average age of onset is approximately 26 years of age.
Schizophrenia is also a severely debilitating mental disorder that often requires constant care and treatment. This disorder often causes wild hallucinations or otherwise strange thought processes that may not be able to be controlled or understood. In some rare cases, schizophrenic behavior has been detected in children under the age of 13. However, this disorder is most commonly diagnosed in individuals in their mid-to-late 30s.
Anxiety disorder is another common mental health condition that takes many forms. And these disorders can manifest in adolescents as early as age 15, often coming in the form of separation anxiety and social phobias. Though adolescent anxiety disorder is more common and on the rise, the average age of onset is typically between 21 and 35 years of age.
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital is located in Southern Ohio and serves to provide care for persons seeking help with mental health disorders and applies a holistic approach toward therapy and restorative wellness.
For more information about the onset ages of mental disorders, you can visit Georgetown Behavioral Hospital via the company website.
