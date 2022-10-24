Holy smokes? Large church pastor launches unconventional series featuring cigars and soul-baring interviews
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Moore, a cigar enthusiast and leader of a large church in the Phoenix area, has launched Cigar Preacher, a new show premiering on YouTube. He and his guests enjoy cigars and have radically raw, unscripted conversations about cigars, life, and what matters most.
“We were excited to host Cigar Preacher as the first season location. Torch looked like a Hollywood movie set with lights, cameras, and a full crew. I can’t wait to see the stories shared and look forward to keeping up with Cigar Preacher in the days ahead! ” said Jon Harrington, owner of Torch Cigar Bar in Phoenix.
In each Cigar Preacher episode, Chad Moore interviews individuals from all walks of life—from recovering addicts to those living with serious, long-term illnesses. With an insatiable curiosity and a passion for people, Moore engages in authentic, vulnerable conversations with those who have had unique life experiences and explores how that has shaped their perspectives. He hopes the new Cigar Preacher show on YouTube will help inspire unconventional yet honest conversations and create safe spaces where all people feel welcome, accepted, and heard.
Cigar Preacher premiered before a live audience on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Majestic Theater in Tempe, AZ, and all five episodes of Season One are available to stream online.
About Chad Moore
Moore is a big believer in loving people as they are, no matter where they’ve been, what they’ve done, or what’s been done to them. He’s driven by a curiosity to learn about others and explore what matters most in life. Moore loves his wife, raising his two sons, fly fishing, motorcycles, hiking, smoking cigars, and diving deep into conversations that inspire and create meaning. Moore also helps lead a large local church in Arizona.
Cigar Preacher Season 1 Trailer