Delray Beach Open Partners with Be Like Brit Foundation for “Serve it Forward: A Glow In the Dark Tennis Party"

Delray Beach Open Be Like Brit XGLOsive Glow in the Dark Tennis XGLOsive Tennis after Dark

Event Will Transform the Delray Beach Tennis Center to Include Live DJ, Costume Contest, Glow in the Dark Paint, Silent Auction, Food & Drink and Fun Prizes

Using the DBO tennis platform to grow interest and income for their amazing program is something our entire staff is all in on” — Adam Baron, Director of the Delray Beach Open