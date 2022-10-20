Delray Beach Open Partners with Be Like Brit Foundation for “Serve it Forward: A Glow In the Dark Tennis Party"
Event Will Transform the Delray Beach Tennis Center to Include Live DJ, Costume Contest, Glow in the Dark Paint, Silent Auction, Food & Drink and Fun Prizes
Using the DBO tennis platform to grow interest and income for their amazing program is something our entire staff is all in on”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delray Beach Open (https://yellowtennisball.com/) and Be Like Brit Foundation, both Delray Beach-based entities, have partnered to present “Serve it Forward: A Glow in the Dark Tennis Party,” an official event of the October-long Do Good Delray series, created by the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce. Be Like Brit was created to honor 19-year-old Lynn University student Britney Gengel, who died in 2010 during a service trip in Haiti as the result of an Earthquake. The organization is now raising the next generation of leaders in Haiti through education, community outreach and individualized support.
— Adam Baron, Director of the Delray Beach Open
The “Serve it Forward” tennis party turns traditional tennis into a fun, no-pressure social experience for people of all ages and abilities. The fabulous experience by XGLOsive will transform the Delray Beach Tennis Center into the ultimate tennis experience with a live DJ, blacklights, emcee, fluorescent graphics, and upbeat music to create a FUN nightclub atmosphere!
WHEN: Friday, October 28, 2022 6:00pm, Tennis Sessions are 7:15-8:15pm and 8:15-9:15pm
WHERE: Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
COST: $75 per player *includes one hour of interactive play, 2 adult drink tickets, unlimited soft drinks and 2 food items and goodie bag
$40 for Youth ages 8-17 *includes one hour of interactive play, 2 food items and goodie bag
$35 join the fun without the play *includes 2 adult drink tickets, 1 food item and a goodie bag
Guests may also register for free to watch the action. **Limited spots available sign up to reserve your spot on the court
DETAILS:
Get ready for an amazing night of culinary craftsmanship with authentic Mexican bites from Las Catrinas and legendary libations from Dano’s Tequila, American Icon Brewery, Las Catrinas, Life Clean Energy, Wellie, One Hope Wine and more! Sponsored by Delray Beach Concours D'Elegance (DelrayConcours.com) and BlueWave Branding, the event will also feature a silent auction, music, games and surprises! Participants can play tennis – or just party! Best of all, it’s all for charity – 100% of proceeds will benefit the Be Like Brit Foundation, making it a night you can’t miss!
For more details and to register for the event, click here. For further information, please contact event host, Diana Rosayn, Diana@BeLikeBrit.org or 561-523-0160.
“This is our second consecutive year working with Be Like Brit,” said Adam Baron, Director of the Delray Beach Open. “Using the DBO tennis platform to grow interest and income for their amazing program is something our entire staff is all in on. I can’t wait to blow people’s minds with our Glow Tennis party, on Halloween weekend Friday nonetheless! This is going to be a really good time.”
“We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Delray Open to host another great event. We aim to show that doing good is fun and this year’s event is sure to be one like no other!” Diana Rosayn, Marketing Director, The Be Like Brit Foundation
About Be Like Brit Foundation
Britney “Brit” Gengel was a beautiful, fearless and compassionate 19 year old when she traveled to Haiti with Lynn University for a service trip. Upon her arrival, Britney was overwhelmed by the devastating poverty and need visible everywhere. So moved in fact that she sent this text to her mom while volunteering there, “They love us so much and everyone is so happy. They love what they have and work so hard to get nowhere, yet they are so appreciative. I want to move here and start and orphanage myself.” Shortly after sending that text, a catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing an estimated 300,000 people, including Britney. In her loving memory, The Be Like Brit Foundation was started. Over the course of two years, a 19,000 square foot earthquake-proof, non-adoptive orphanage was built in Grand Goave, Haiti —the town where Brit was supposed to travel to the day after the earthquake. In the shape of the letter “B” to honor Britney’s last wish. Be Like Brit is now raising the next generation of leaders in Haiti through education, community outreach and individualized support. Learn more at https://belikebrit.org/
About Do Good Delray
Do Good Delray (Partner with Purpose) is Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce’s new annual partnership initiative. With a desire to see increased collaboration between their profit and nonprofit members, GDBCC has created a month of opportunities aimed at growing both friends & funds in a fun, creative way. The goal is to bring like-minded people together to raise awareness, engagement and increased funding for the nonprofit’s philanthropic efforts all resulting in a new alliance. An Art Showcase is the first of 14 Do Good Delray events this October. Check out the full calendar at https://delraybeach.com/delray-beach-chamber-of-commerce/dogooddelray/. #DoGoodDelray #PartnerWithPurpose
About The Delray Beach Open
The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 10-19, 2023 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2023 will be its 25th year in Delray Beach, and 31st overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour team-event is in its 14th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.
