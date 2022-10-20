Arizona College of Nursing is Now Enrolling Students in Aurora, Colorado

Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Aurora, Colorado.

The need for nurses will on increase as Colorado’s population continues to grows.”
— Shawn Elliot, DNP, RN, Dean of Nursing
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today the opening of a new campus in Aurora, Colorado. This will be the 13th campus location for the college and the first campus to open in the state of Colorado. The Aurora campus is located at 3131 South Vaughn Way, Aurora. It will serve students in the Denver-Aurora- Lakewood metropolitan area who are interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

The state of Colorado is facing a nursing shortage and indicators predict the demand for new nurses will continue to increase. It is estimated that the state needs approximately 3300 new nurses a year to offset the number of nurses retiring and meet the growing population's needs. As many nurses age out of the profession, not enough nursing students are graduating to handle the need for medical care. The demand for more nurses in Colorado is an excellent opportunity for future Nursing graduates.

Arizona College of Nursing aims to address the demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RN) in Colorado by offering a program that provides students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Nursing Degree (BSN) in three years, or less, with qualified transfer credit. Students will experience a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training through simulation labs and clinical rotations. The college is accepting enrollments for its first cohort with classes beginning in January 2023.

“Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, and the need will only increase as Colorado’s population grows,” said Shawn Elliot, DNP, RN, Arizona College of Nursing, Aurora Campus, Dean of Nursing. “This is an exciting time to pursue a nursing career in Colorado, and we are thrilled to open our Aurora campus. Our accredited, student-centric, BSN program will prepare students for a fulfilling nursing career.”

Students at the campus will have the opportunity to receive individual attention and form relationships with faculty and staff. The Aurora campus will also offer support services, including tutoring, open lab time, counseling services, career services, and opportunities to join student nursing associations.
For more information, please visit: https://www.arizonacollege.edu/aurora-colorado-nursing-school/

Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 12 campuses across 8 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

