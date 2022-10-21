Founder of Strategy DNA, Valentina Fomenko Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Valentina will serve on two policy committees at NSBA: the Environment and Regulatory Affairs Committee and the Economic Development (ED) Committee.WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentina Fomenko, Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Fomenko, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
Valentina Fomenko is a business strategist and expert in helping organizations respond to rapid change. As Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA, Valentina helps startup founders, business leaders, and investors identify points of growth, predict disruptions, and adapt to market shifts.
The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses have a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals. Fomenko will work with leaders who have been active on the local, regional, state and national level in key policy initiatives. She will help build coalitions and cultivate small-business proponents in every level of government.
“I am looking forward to helping level the playing field for small businesses, the economic engine of the U.S, that is key to achieving economic freedom for millions of people. Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress,” says Valentina Fomenko, Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA.
Valentina will serve on two policy committees at NSBA: the Environment and Regulatory Affairs Committee and the Economic Development (ED) Committee. She will specifically focus on issues relating to access to capital, including venture capital, regulatory reform, as well as issues related to energy and the environment such as energy costs and efficiency, the Clean Air Act and fostering clean technology.
“I am proud to have Valentina Fomenko as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Please click here to learn more about Valentina and Strategy DNA: https://strategydnaconsulting.com/
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
About Valentina Fomenko & Strategy DNA
Based in Annapolis, MD, Valentina Fomenko is a business strategist and expert in helping organizations respond to rapid change. As Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA, Valentina helps investors, startup founders, and corporate leaders identify points of growth, predict disruptions, and adapt to market shifts. In addition to her work with Strategy DNA, she has served as a consultant for the World Bank on environmental economics, green finance, and climate adaptation projects. Over the last 20 years, Valentina has worked across over 20 industries, including real estate, manufacturing, technology, professional services, consumer goods, and healthcare on strategy and sustainability projects, with a particular focus on market opportunity assessment, competitive strategy, strategic planning, enterprise sustainability/ESG, and corporate climate readiness. Valentina has a Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences from Oregon State University, an MBA from Duke University, and MSc from Central European University. Valentina has also been featured in Fortune, Entrepreneur, Medium, Canadian SME, The Silicone Review, Brainyard and more.
Valentina Fomenko
Strategy DNA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn