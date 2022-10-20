SusieCakes’ Susan “Susie” Sarich Honored on Forbes’ 50 Over 50 List

SusieCakes’ CEO and Founder Named on Annual List of Top Female Business Leaders

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SusieCakes, the West Coast’s beloved bakery, has announced that its namesake Founder and CEO, Susan “Susie” Sarich has been honored on the Forbes’ 50 Over 50 List. The second annual list celebrates and recognizes that success has no age limit and consists of two hundred women entrepreneurs, investors, creators, and more, spread across four categories.

Sarich is one of the 50 women included within the Lifestyle category alongside star-studded entrepreneurs like Tory Burch, Martha Stewart, Kris Jenner, and Dolly Parton. In 2006 she founded SusieCakes at the age of 36 and opened the first bakery in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Opening SusieCakes was a direct result of the path she took after graduating from Cornell School of Hotel Administration and following a career in the hospitality industry, including working at the esteemed Mobil 5-Star restaurant Everest, operated by Lettuce Entertain You.

She was inspired to start SusieCakes after reminiscing on her Midwest upbringing and memories of baking alongside her grandmothers and seeing the need in the hospitality industry for a business that has less strenuous hours for working mothers and families.

“Being named to this prestigious list is such an honor, especially coming on the heels of the pandemic, when we were forced to close all of our storefront’s doors,” said Sarich. “We really had to look at our business and figure out a way to become more profitable, and with that came the launch of our national shipping of our best-selling cakes.”

Sarich has also received other honors, including EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the hospitality category in Greater Los Angeles, as well as the Junior League of Los Angeles Community Achievement Award. She is an alumnus of Pi Beta Phi, Cornell and New York Delta 1991 chapters and is an active member of YPO, Junior League.

For more information about the Forbes 50 Over 50 list, please visit: www.forbes.com/50over50

To order SusieCakes, visit the SusieCakes' website. For more information, visit SusieCakes.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About SusieCakes:

SusieCakes is a classic American bakery concept with twenty-five locations in California and Texas. SusieCakes' promise is to bake the best-tasting, timeless versions of your most-loved treats. All locations are company owned and founder led.

SusieCakes' founder, Susan Sarich, grew up in Chicago, where she was called Susie by her two beloved grandmothers, Mildred and Madeline. Every day Susie would come home from school to enjoy her grandmothers' company over a glass of milk and a fresh-baked treat. This daily baking ritual and special time together in the kitchen left a lasting impression. When Susie grew up and moved to the West Coast, she brought along her grandmothers' carefully recorded recipes on handwritten 3x5 cards. This pure and simple connection to those recipes inspired Susan to create SusieCakes bakeries, and to share her childhood experience with others.

Through SusieCakes, Susan honors her grandmothers: both in her dedication to their baking traditions and her commitment to providing women with progressive careers in the food & hospitality industry. Today, SusieCakes is proud to share that women account for over 80 percent of the SusieCakes team.