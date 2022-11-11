Understanding The Causes Of Suicide Attempts Revealed In New Ground Breaking Book
Powerful new book highlighting real life stories of failed suicide attempts by ten women from around the world, and how they went on to lead successful lives.
As with many who suffer from abuse during childhood, the cycle of mental abuse continued into her adult life and led to abusive relationships”MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional Resilience and Transformation Coach Debbie Debonaire launches new book Alive to Thrive – Life After Attempting Suicide to raise awareness of the issues surrounding why people attempt suicide
Mental Health Advocate and Suicide Prevention Campaigner Debbie Debonaire is the founder and creator of HeartACT Approach, a unique style of combining HeartMath with theatre. Her innovative process is designed to guide career women (and men) from negative life patterns to triumphant transformation and empowerment.
Now available for pre-order as e-book with full release in both paperback and hardback on 22nd November 2022, Alive To Thrive is the 19th book published by Dawn Publishing, a British boutique publishing house which is recognised around the world as giving a voice to the voiceless on the subjects that matter.
Manchester – Debbie Debonaire is herself a suicide survivor after having attempted to take her own life three times. Her mental health struggles first started during childhood after daily torments from a school bully were dismissed, and emotional abuse from her father was ignored by those in a position to help.
As with many who suffer from abuse during childhood, the cycle of mental abuse continued into her adult life and led to abusive relationships due to the negative narrative which had formed as low self-worth and no self-belief. Following an epiphany one night, Debonaire chose to no longer be a victim of abuse, transforming her own life – and the lives of others.
Changing her surname to Debonaire to reflect the change in her outlook on life, Debbie has brought together the voices of 10 inspirational women from around the world to share their personal stories of suicide attempts in a book which comes with trigger warnings and disclaimers due to the harrowing stories of these incredibly brave women.
Alive to Thrive – Life After Attempting Suicide: Our Stories is Debbie’s first published book, and will be available in all formats, with plans for a special limited-edition Hardback and Audio book arriving in 2023.
"Working with Debbie on her first book has been an incredible experience” says Bates, founder of Dawn Publishing “Reading the stories these ladies have bravely shared, gaining an insight into the lives of others has been truly humbling. Debbie has curated a brilliantly powerful anthology which educators, therapists, safeguarding teams, business leaders and HR Executives need to make part of their essential reading material. By doing so, many of the early signs leading to attempted suicide will be spotted, leading to intervention and support being given at a crucial time, which will lead to so many more lives could be saved”.
Debonaire says "I never imagined that the journey that started out as a vivid dream seven years ago would evolve into the powerful masterpiece that is Alive to Thrive. It has been a journey that has seen many, if not all of the authors, go on their own roller coaster ride that has given us all strength and empowered us to make a difference in the world, in our own ways. Our vow daily is to make a difference in people’s lives, one person at a time.”
Alive to Thrive: Life After Attempting Suicide – Our Stories can be purchased online at https://dawnbates.com/debbiedebonaire with royalties being shared with mental health charities around the world to help relieve the pressures of the organisations and those who benefit from their work.
About Dawn Publishing: This British boutique publishing house specialises in changing the mainstream narratives through the art of literature. Titles published incorporate solo authors as well as a carefully chosen groups of individuals for a wide variety of anthologies in the realms of human rights, social change and cultural diversity.
Founder Dawn Bates is an international bestselling author, writer and author coach, who develops brand expansion strategies and global visions for her clients, underpinned with powerful leadership and profound truths.
She writes for various magazines, and when not travelling or sailing around the world, she appears on multiple media channels highlighting and discussing essential subjects in today's society.
All the titles published under the Dawn Publishing brand bring together the multi-faceted aspects of the world we live in and take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions while delivering mic dropping inspiration, motivation, and awakening. The books capture life around the world in all its rawness.
Discover more by visiting: https://dawnbates.com
