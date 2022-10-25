Polypropylene Mid-Urethral Slings: “God Awful Data”, Serious Complications Rate Revealed

Finally, there is a long-term study that captures the true rate of surgical complications from mid-urethral slings.

There is a 3.7% risk of these women requiring mesh revision surgery at 15 years for problems other than erosion or urinary retention.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life

care planner states, “The outcomes that were measured include sling revision, repeat stress

urinary incontinence surgical procedures, sling revisions for erosion, sling revision for urinary

retention, and sling revision for other indications including pain. The numbers are shocking as

the rates for revision surgery on the mesh for any reason was 7.9% with nearly 18% of all

women implanted with a sling undergoing a second surgical procedure for recurrent or ongoing

stress urinary incontinence.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “The data is terrible for women implanted with these devices. There is a 3.7%

risk of these women requiring mesh revision surgery at 15 years for problems other than erosion

or urinary retention. That is God Awful data as 3.7 percentage of women require surgery on the

mesh for pain or reconstructive procedures for erosions into organs or fistulas. It is my firm’s

opinion that a physician’s simple selection of a polyproplene sling off the shelf for implantation

amounts to physician malpractice. That goes to retropubic slings, mini-slings, and transobturator

slings.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are awaiting for some sort of statement from the American

Urogyencological Society on this study that followed 334,601 women post-implant over years

as they roam the country-side in search of care outside of physicians who implanted them in

favor of experts with the reputation of acquiring skills to manage these serious complications.”

Symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the

neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia,

obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin and

Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal

neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here.

