Ubirider’s focus on data, UX and payments are key to success in multi-modal mobility, says Auto2x

Paulo Ferreira dos Santos, Founder and CEO of Ubirider, spoke to Auto2x about their business model in Mobility-as-a-Service, partnerships and expansion plans.

LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubirider’s Pick Hub helps travellers plan a door-to-door trip combining different modes of transportation and, in some places, pay for them seamlessly. The company also works with transport operators to digitalize their services.

“Ubirider is differentiating itself in MaaS by bringing together three essential pieces of the puzzle of smart, multi-modal mobility services”, says Auto2x. “First, they follow a holistic approach in multi-modal transport that includes customers and operators. Second, anonymized data-sharing with transport operators enables the development of efficient mobility services. Third, a partnership with a global contactless payment provider helps build a seamless experience for users”.

“Ubirider’s vision is to reduce the fragmentation of the movement of people,” says, Paulo Ferreira dos Santos. “To do so, we try to build three levels of interoperability of information.

• The first level is the interoperability of information when someone is planning a trip. Our service can connect you to the different transportation modes so you can go from door to door.

• The second level is the interoperability of payments between different transport modes. For example, if I'm going to take a train and then a taxi, I don’t want to deal with two different ticket systems and make two different payments because it is complex. I want a service that gives me the option to pay and receive my invoice in my email.

• The third level is service update, through a single channel, which is also complicated. For example, there is a heat wave and the trains are communicating updates about service disruption. But each one is communicating information in different channels, e.g. their social media, therefore you need to go to their Twitter or their websites to get the updates. Instead, I want to be informed about any update in a single point of contact. We are building these three levels of interoperability everywhere”.

Another aspect highlighted by Ubirider’s CEO is their customer centricity. “We don't believe that it is possible to change or transform mobility by just working for the riders or just working for the providers. We believe that it is necessary to generate equal value for both.”, says Ubirider CEO.

