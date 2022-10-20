U.S. Enteral Nutrition Market – Is This Remedy Really Works for The Patients with Nutritional Deficits?

Nutrients are nutritional supplements that deliver nutrients directly to the gastrointestinal tract in patients who cannot swallow food or get enough nutrition.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enteral nutrition market was pegged at $6.76 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $12.29 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Nutrients are nutritional supplements that deliver nutrients directly to the gastrointestinal tract in patients who cannot swallow food or get enough nutrition from eating or drinking. This method of feeding involves the use of feeding devices such as pumps and tubes. These medical devices deliver drugs and nutrients directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum through the nose, mouth, or directly.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of enteral nutrition market research to identify potential enteral nutrition market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global enteral nutrition market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Enteral feeding is an established medical practice across pediatric and adult population, mainly to increase nutritional intake. Enteral feeding is preferred to intravenous parenteral feeding for those who have normal functioning GI tracts. Elderly and bedridden patients suffering from various chronic ailments such as cancer, neurological disorders, gastro-intestinal, and certain inherited metabolic diseases fuel the demand for enteral feeding devices across regions.

The global nutritional supplements market is segmented on the basis of protein composition, age, nature, distribution channel, and region. Based on protein composition, standard protein food has the largest share in 2018, accounting for almost three fifths of the market. However, the protein segment for diabetic patients is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital market segment dominated the market in 2018, providing more than three-fifths of the market. However, the online sector is expected to show the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The enteral nutrition market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global enteral nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

