U.S. Meningococcal Vaccines Market Poised for Development and Growth? | See Analysis Here...

There are three different types of meningococcal vaccines, such as conjugate, polysaccharide, and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Meningococcal Vaccines Market garnered $1.93 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $4.19 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Viral infections can be prevented by vaccination, so vaccination is very important. Neisseria meningitidis is a virus that causes diseases such as meningitis, bacteremia (meningococcemia) and pneumonia. However, these infections can be prevented with the use of meningococcal vaccines. Children and adults are given the meningococcal vaccine in a two-dose schedule to ensure complete coverage. There are three different types of meningococcal vaccines, such as conjugate, polysaccharide, and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Bio-Manguinhos,

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited,

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.,

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

PFIZER INC.,

SANOFI S.A.,

SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA PVT. LTD,

Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Meningococcal infection is quite rare but is associated with high fatality of up to 50% if left untreated and often results in serious complications thereafter. In addition, meningococcal meningitis is also having a potential to cause large epidemics as well as endemics. There by, immunization through meningococcal vaccines is the best available defense against the disease.

Based on the type of vaccine, the conjugates segment accounted for the largest market share and accounted for almost half of the total sales in 2018, and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America achieved the highest share, holding almost half of the total sales in 2018, and is expected to maintain its share during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to show the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026. The market explores regions such as Europe, North America and LAMEA.

The meningococcal vaccine market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

