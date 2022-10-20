Sexy Gothic Love Story is a must for every Halloween Playlist

Submit Release
Songstress Margot Day - Metamorph "Kiss of the Witch"

The "Kiss of the Witch" Metamorph Album & Video have a Cult Classic Vibe

Bewitching—this is a mesmerizing album.”
— Darkside of Music - Mike (VK)
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Witchy-pop artist Metamorph launches their latest full-length album just in time for Halloween, offering a mesmerizing soundtrack for the season. "Kiss of the Witch" spins a gothic love story, each song a witchy world unto itself—sexy, romantic, intimate and full of symbolization. A tale where twin flames are reunited, love wins, and a magical kiss is meant to awaken us from this dystopian nightmare of our chaotic world, activating our superpowers, for a better future together for ourselves and the planet.

Honeyed smokey vocals and heart-wrenching lyrics entwine in the resurrected song “Empress,” a remake of the song by 80s goth band, The Plague, a legendary New York band once fronted by Metamorph's Songstress Margot Day.

"Kiss Of The Witch" Album & Video were written and conceived by vocalist & flutist Margot Day and her daughter Julifer Day. Produced by Cleopatra Records recording artist & alchemist Erik Gustafson of Adoration Destroyed. Remixes by Spankthenun (Bandcamp version) and Xris SMack! (Mindswerve).

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A journey of love and magic.” ~First Angel Media

Metamorph is “music for morphing”. Inviting the listener to “become the witch, the superhero, the mermaid, the phoenix…”.

ABOUT METAMORPH
Goth-Pop Band Metamorph founded in 2016 by songstress and witch Margot Day after she had a miracle healing and felt summoned to make more music – see documentary on YouTube. Metamorph is a musical entry into other dimensions via song and dance, a vortex of melody and throbbing rhythms capable of awakening human potential.

Margot Day was an integral part of the 80’s NYC underground music scene while fronting the Goth band, The Plague. Known for the Album "Naraka" and performances at CBGB's, the Limelight, and LES off-broadway Theater for the New City.

A native New Yorker Margot Day escaped temporarily to the jungle to conjure this new collection of witchy Goth-Pop Metamorph songs. The first single in 2022 was “Love in the Wreckage” launched Valentines 2022 - on all platforms. The second single "Dream Curve" dropped on Beltane May 1, 2022. Produced by Cleopatra Records recording artist Erik Gustafson. Metamorph’s "Kiss of the Witch" Album & Video dropped, on all platforms, on the Autumn Equinox 2022.

Metamorph welcomes songstress Margot Day’s daughter and muse Julifer Day. The duo's voices entwine on the resurrected song “Empress”; a remake of the song by 80s goth band, The Plague. Day says, “Metamorph’s "Empress" has a timeless sentiment, where my voice and my daughters merge, where the past meets the present and makes a wish for the future”. “Empress” goes deep into the dark-eyed night – as Metamorph producer and alchemist Erik Gustafson said, “Why go black when you can go midnight”.

Margot Day's multi-range vocals and mastery of the flute entwine with multi-instrumentalist Kurtis Knight casting a spell on their Metamorph releases “Sigils & Spirals” 2020, “Ether” 2017, and “The 4 Elements” 2017. With well over 100,000 views on the Metamorph YouTube channel – featuring the music videos “Daisy Logic” and the prophetic “Spelldance”. Metamorph tuning is A=432hz - natures frequency. Live concerts and festivals with Metamorph (and their tiny mascot Melody) in the US, Canada, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. Metamorph concerts are theatrical, magical, and danceable. Performances as a duo, and a full band feature Margot Day, Kurtis Knight, drummer Joe Netzel, sword and belly dancer Rivqah Cas.

Metamorph "Kiss of the Witch" Video with a Cult Classic Vibe ft. Margot Day

