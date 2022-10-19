Harcourts Auctions to sell Majestic Italian Property on November 17

Luxury Auction - Italy, For Sale - Live Bidding Online - November 17, 2022

Harcourts Auctions continues to expand its global footprint with an incredible 300 hectare property in Chiusdino, Italy.

DANA POINT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harcourts Auctions is set to auction off an incredible rustic Tuscan property in Chiusdino, Italy, on November 17.

Harcourts Auctions continues to expand its global footprint by listing this incredible 300 hectare property in Chiusdino, Italy. “Harcourts Auctions is always excited to present premier real estate opportunities to the market worldwide,” said Jason Scott, Director of Auctions. “This property offers everything you could ask for in quaint Italian countryside living. What’s not to love!”

Anchored in the province of Siena and the region of Tuscany, this ultra-private estate features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 5,380 square feet of living space with potential expansion. The property features two stone buildings, a three-story home, and a two-story barn. The home’s interior includes two kitchens, two fireplaces, and private entrances on each floor. Scott pointed out that an aspect of what makes this home so spectacular is “the scenic panoramic views that overlook the coppiced woodland that stretches almost as far as the eye can see.” Additionally, the property features a shallow creek, an offshoot of the Merse river, that runs through the property. Concealed from the main road, this estate is completely private, making this an ideal Italian getaway.

Chiusdino is a medieval town first founded in the 1200s, ideally located between Rome, Florence, Pisa, and the coastal city of Piombino. The village is known for its fantastic food, non-touristy feel, historic landmark churches, and being surrounded by some of the best wineries in Italy. These perks make this home optimal for someone looking to live a quiet Italian life or someone seeking out an unbelievable vacation locale.

Harcourts Auctions’ iconic, non-distressed, luxury auction platform provides buyers and sellers with an honest, transparent means to buy and sell property, continually changing how real estate transactions are completed. With this listing, Harcourts Auctions continues to demonstrate its thriving global success. Honored with the opportunity of completing this tremendous international sale, Scott added, “Harcourts Auctions strives to be the number one trusted and most sought-after real estate auction company in the world. Getting a listing of this stature is a privilege we don’t take lightly.”

Harcourts Auctions is the leading name in home auctions in the United States and globally. Built on transparency, trust, and a continuous drive for success, they aim to vastly surpass all others in this field as they continually seek to redefine and reinvent auctions by bringing unparalleled expertise to every sense of the word.

Luxury Auction, Chiusdino, Italy