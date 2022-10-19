Governor Newsom Announces Rewards for Unsolved Murders in Alameda County, Bakersfield, Fresno and Santa Paula 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the availability of four $50,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murders of Lamar Murphy in Alameda County; Jessica Martinez in Bakersfield; Kyrin Wright in Fresno; and Eric Velasquez in Santa Paula.

Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the Governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward. Public assistance is vital to law enforcement, and rewards may encourage the public cooperation needed to apprehend those who have committed serious offenses.

Today’s rewards involve the following cases:

Alameda County – Lamar Murphy: Governor Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Lamar Murphy. In January 2017, 16-year-old Mr. Murphy was fatally shot while riding his bicycle in Alameda County. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information about this murder to contact investigators at 510-667-3636. The victim’s family has also offered a $10,000 reward.

Bakersfield – Jessica Martinez: Governor Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Jessica Martinez. In 1990, four-year-old Ms. Martinez went missing in Bakersfield while she played in front of her apartment complex. Eleven days later, her body was found in a field 10 miles away. The Bakersfield Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information about this murder to contact the Department at 661-327-7111. The Kern County Secret Witness Program has also offered a $10,000 reward.

Fresno – Kyrin Wright: Governor Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Kyrin Wright. In May 2021, 19-year-old Mr. Wright was fatally shot in Fresno outside of his apartment complex. The Fresno Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information about this murder to contact Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective Manny Romero at 559-281-4140. Central Valley Crime Stoppers has also offered a $3,000 reward.

Santa Paula – Eric Velasquez: Governor Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Eric Velasquez. In 1994, 21-year-old Mr. Velasquez was fatally shot during a confrontation outside of an apartment complex in Santa Paula. The Santa Paula Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information about this murder to contact Detective S. Virani at 805-525-4474. The victim’s family has also offered a $1,000 reward and rewards are offered by Crime Stoppers and We-Tip.

More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here.