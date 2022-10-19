Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,056 in the last 365 days.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill’s 8th Annual Halloween Costume Party Extravaganza Featuring $5,000 In Prizes

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill is located on the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderale, FL. A great place for happy hour, dinning, drinking and enjoying sporting events.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill is located on the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderale, FL

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill located in Fort Lauderdale along the Intracoastal Waterway just south of Pompano Beach, FL and Oakland Park, FL.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill located in Fort Lauderdale along the Intracoastal Waterway is the the perfect experience for friends, families and sports fans.

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill hosts its 8th Annual Halloween Party and Costume Extravaganza with more prize money than ever before.

Join Bokamper's in Fort Lauderdale at its Annual Halloween Event and Costume Contest. Voted Best Thing to Do In Halloween 2022 in Fort Lauderdale.

The largest Halloween event in Fort Lauderdale returns on Friday, October 28, 2022 as Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill hosts its 8th Annual Halloween Party.

Get here early. The costume contests go on throughout the night and every year costumes get more creative.”
— Kevin Sheahan, General Manager of the Bokamper’s in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest costume party returns to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, October 28, 2022 as Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill hosts its 8th Annual Halloween Party and Costume Extravaganza with more prize money than ever before.

Bokamper’s Fort Lauderdale, located at 3115 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, kicks off their “monster” party at 9pm and features guest DJs, giveaways, drink specials and costume parades where guests are encouraged to vote for their favorite. This year Bokamper’s is offering costume contest participants $5,000.00 in prizes and will award the best costumes in the following categories; 1st Place Overall, Fan Favorite, Sexiest, Scariest, Most Original, Best Group and more.

“Get here early,” says Kevin Sheahan, General Manager of the Bokamper’s in Fort Lauderdale. “Costume contests go on throughout the night and every year costumes get more creative. This year will be no exception, especially with the increased prize money.”

During this event, Bokamper’s will offer the full dining menu which includes, award-winning items such as the famous killer b wings, mouthwatering pulled pork along with items such as fresh oysters from the raw bar or sushi boats from the new sushi bar.

Admission to the event is $10 and includes one drink ticket.

For more information on Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill’s 8th Annual Halloween Party, please visit - https://bokampers.com/fort-lauderdale/whats-happening/halloween-party/


Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill:
Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill was founded in 2008 in Plantation, FL. It has since grown to a total of 3 restaurants throughout South Florida. We are focused on being a local haven for fans of ALL sports. The unparalleled atmosphere makes this mega sports bar and grill different from any other. Televisions covering every wall, rival fans cheering their teams under one roof, and the overall excitement makes for the perfect experience for friends, families and sports fans of all ages. https://bokampers.com/fort-lauderdale/

Joelle Polisky
Round Table Marketing Group
Joelle@WeAreRTMG.com

You just read:

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill’s 8th Annual Halloween Costume Party Extravaganza Featuring $5,000 In Prizes

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.