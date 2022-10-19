Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill’s 8th Annual Halloween Costume Party Extravaganza Featuring $5,000 In Prizes
Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill located in Fort Lauderdale along the Intracoastal Waterway is the the perfect experience for friends, families and sports fans.
The largest Halloween event in Fort Lauderdale returns on Friday, October 28, 2022 as Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill hosts its 8th Annual Halloween Party.
Get here early. The costume contests go on throughout the night and every year costumes get more creative.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest costume party returns to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, October 28, 2022 as Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill hosts its 8th Annual Halloween Party and Costume Extravaganza with more prize money than ever before.
Bokamper’s Fort Lauderdale, located at 3115 NE 32nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, kicks off their “monster” party at 9pm and features guest DJs, giveaways, drink specials and costume parades where guests are encouraged to vote for their favorite. This year Bokamper’s is offering costume contest participants $5,000.00 in prizes and will award the best costumes in the following categories; 1st Place Overall, Fan Favorite, Sexiest, Scariest, Most Original, Best Group and more.
“Get here early,” says Kevin Sheahan, General Manager of the Bokamper’s in Fort Lauderdale. “Costume contests go on throughout the night and every year costumes get more creative. This year will be no exception, especially with the increased prize money.”
During this event, Bokamper’s will offer the full dining menu which includes, award-winning items such as the famous killer b wings, mouthwatering pulled pork along with items such as fresh oysters from the raw bar or sushi boats from the new sushi bar.
Admission to the event is $10 and includes one drink ticket.
For more information on Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill’s 8th Annual Halloween Party, please visit - https://bokampers.com/fort-lauderdale/whats-happening/halloween-party/
Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill:
Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill was founded in 2008 in Plantation, FL. It has since grown to a total of 3 restaurants throughout South Florida. We are focused on being a local haven for fans of ALL sports. The unparalleled atmosphere makes this mega sports bar and grill different from any other. Televisions covering every wall, rival fans cheering their teams under one roof, and the overall excitement makes for the perfect experience for friends, families and sports fans of all ages. https://bokampers.com/fort-lauderdale/
