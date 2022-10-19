Annual Career and Technical Education Conference Draws 400+ Educators from Across Maine

(Pictured: Commissioner Makin attended the conference to acknowledge and thank educators for their dedication to career and technical education.)

On Friday October 7th the Maine Association for Career and Technical Education (MACTE) organization held their annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) conference at Lewiston Regional Technical Center (LRTC) in Lewiston. More than 400 CTE educators from secondary and post secondary schools across Maine came together to discuss their respective programs as well as attend workshops held throughout the day. Workshops that were offered ranged from clean energy, apprenticeship opportunities, and industry partners to name a few.

The conference also carried on its annual tradition of recognizing the MACTE CTE Teacher of the Year as well as the MACTE CTE Lifetime Achievement Award honorees.

2022 Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year:

Jean Palmer

Creative Digital Media Instructor

Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick

Read a story about her award in the Portland Press Herald

Photo from Portland Press Herald

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dan Caron

Chef and Culinary Instructor

Lewiston Regional Technical Center (LRTC)

Read a story about Dan in the Lewiston Sun Journal

Photo from Lewiston Sun Journal

For more information about the MACTE CTE Conference reach out to MACTE http://mainecte.org/contact/