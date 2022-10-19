Media Alert: Top Performers Join Forces with American Indian College Fund for Free Virtual Native American Heritage Month Concert

A Celebration of Indigenous Peoples, History, and Cultures on November 1st

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colo., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars! The American Indian College Fund is hosting a free streaming concert to celebrate Native American Heritage Month on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. MDT. The event will feature performances by Native and Non-Native entertainers and artists allied with Native causes from across the nation.

Performances and stories from Native artists include Taboo, Brooke Simpson, James Jones (“Notorious Cree”), Frank Waln, Raye Zaragoza, Martha Redbone, The Halluci Nation, Zahn McClarnon and Amber Midthunder. Non-Indigenous friends and allies include Lukas Nelson, Téa Leoni, Bill Camp, and others, who create shared spaces and opportunities where Native perspectives are welcomed, heard, and valued, to create greater visibility and inclusion for Native people.

Native students continually share that one of the biggest challenges in their education and in their lives is that Native people are not seen and heard. The American Indian College Fund is working to create a nation where Native people are visible, their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued—in higher education, in their careers, in our communities, and in the nation.

To see a full list of performers and to register for the free event, please visit www.collegefund.org/concert.

About the American Indian College Fund — About the American Indian College Fund —The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 32 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the Answer" and provided $15.5 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2020-21. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $259 million in scholarships, program, and community support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

