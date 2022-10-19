Ryan Turkmen A 12-Year-Old ACompetitive Soccer Player References An Article "Parents Should Limit Sports Participation”
12-year-old Ryan Turkmen says an article written in the New York Times October 17, 2019 "Parents Should Limit Sports Participation” should be taken seriously.
A persons limitations are only measured by their drive to succeed”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Turkmen says that parents should not put unnecessary pressures on their kids in sports. Ryan maintains that management of a sport is critical to avoiding injury and most importantly maintaining long-term interest in the sport.
One of the biggest problems in youth sports Ryan says, is some parents have expectations far beyond the child’s interest and ability leaving the child hating the sport and resenting the parents later on.
As early as five years old, Ryan has participated in highly competitive soccer. He says that this has always been his choice and his long term goal but as he got older his time needed to be managed better between school, friends and soccer. Eventually Ryan said that a management consultant firm was contracted to manage his time effectively Sports Youth Management www.sportsyouthmanagement.com.
It was through this company Ryan says that he was encouraged to write his first book about his experiences entitled “The Journey” which was published in October 2022. “This book is written in real time about his personal life and his journey in soccer.” Ryan explains. “I felt the article in the New York Times was great advise for parents” says Ryan. Kids need to have passion about sports but steered correctly.
Ryan says that kids who are talented in a specific sport and believe this is what they want to do as a professionally later in life, should be encouraged but managed correctly
About Ryan Turkmen
Ryan is a twelve-year-old who has played competitive soccer since the age of four years old. He is managed by Sports Youth Management out of New York & Toronto.
