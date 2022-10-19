HIP Video Promo presents: Denise Marsa premieres "FLOAT (Remix)" music video on VENTS Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VENTS Magazine | NEW MUSIC ALERT | Denise Marsa “FLOAT (Remix)” music video premiere

Denise Marsa has mastered the art of atmospheric music that transcends the mainstream. She has been mixing genres (pop, rock, classical, theatrical, and Americana) and creating songs that touch on the human experience since first moving to NYC in the ’70s. Her accomplished career includes performing in many NYC clubs, including Max’s Kansas City Easter Festival with The Ramones, Blondie, and Talking Heads. In addition to releasing several experimental EPs and solo albums and even establishing her own label, KeyMedia Music Group, Denise continues to reinvent her songwriting style and, at the same time, increase her fanbase and the heights of her career within the music industry. This summer, Denise released “FLOAT (The Cowgirl & The Alien),” and over the past six months, she has been working with her team from Germany, Lautstumm Studios, on her highly anticipated body of work, TREE OF LIFE. In the meantime, ready to have her songs championed on a larger scale, Denise brings us yet another glorious piece of pop music with the “FLOAT (Remix).”

“FLOAT (The Cowgirl & The Alien)” was an interstellar hit for Denise Marsa, with both new and old fans entertained by the song and video for its relatability and innovation. It resonated with the world when the world truly needed it, during a time focused on rising above the hardships, doubts, and struggles everyone has been facing. Continuing her collaboration with the talented Karolina Tyszkowska (video animation designer), the “FLOAT (Remix)” video allows us to see a glimpse of what happens after the girls go far off into space, and we get a chance to visit the home turf of Luna, the alien. Celeste, the cowgirl, can hardly believe her eyes. From an intergalactic gas station to a robot-driven disco, the “FLOAT (Remix)” by Janosch Roth re-energizes the fan-favorite track with electronic vibrations, distortions, and synths that truly make the listener feel as though they have been transported to a new galaxy. The surreal, out-of-body experience is heightened with trippy new visuals for the animated music video, with a fantastical romance budding between the pioneering cowgirl and an ethereal alien. In a call back to the original “FLOAT” video, the new video offers the two traversing through the skies on a skateboard under a time warp (forward and backwards), matching the pacing of the pulsating energetic remix. It’s a beautiful look at the power of love and the need to fight for it on any planet.

