Ophthalmic devices industry to growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027

OD Mraket

The emergence of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and the resulting disease COVID-19, has created a major international public health challenge.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of eye-related diseases across the globe, rapid technological advancements in ophthalmic, high adoption of global devices, and rise in focus on customer training and education along with awareness have boosted the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. However, low awareness about eye-related diseases and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, potential growth opportunities in developing countries for manufacturers of ophthalmic devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

As per the report, the global ophthalmic devices industry generated $53.42 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $66.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The lockdown in several countries resulted in the disruption of the supply chain and shortage of supplies.

• As the government has imposed lockdown across various countries, ophthalmology surgeries have been postponed, as ophthalmologists are at high risk due to the proximity to patients while diagnosing.

• As the majority of eye clinics were closed, patients used teleophthalmology services for urgent follow-up.

In detail along with the table of contents, please click on the link below:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2046

The vision care segment to maintain its lead status-

Based on product function, the vision care segment accounted for nearly half of the global ophthalmic devices market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in trend of contact lenses and increase in number of patient with vision corrections. However, the diagnostic devices segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The changing consumer preference from traditional and manually operated refractors to auto-refractors drives the growth of the segment.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market by 2027-

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the global ophthalmic devices market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of blindness and low vision in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the presence of high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced ophthalmic devices in this region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2046

Leading market players:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Novartis AG

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Essilor International S.A.

• HAAG-Streit Holding AG

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nidek Co., Ltd.

• Topcon Corporation

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

• Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Allied Market Research Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Sterilization Technologies Market by Type (Ethylene Oxide, Formaldehyde, Filtration, Gamma Radiation, Electron Beam Radiation, Thermal, and Others) and End User (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Cosmetic, Manufacturing and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Radiology Information System Market by Type (Integrated Radiology Information Systems, and Standalone Radiology Information Systems), by Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), by Deployment Mode (Web-Based, On-Premise, and Cloud-Based), and by End User (Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

