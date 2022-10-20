Bone to Be Wild - La Playa Dayclub’s Debut Halloween Party
La Playa Dayclub is the hottest new club in Fort Lauderdale, FL located just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach.
La Playa Dayclub in Fort Lauderdale, FL kicks off its Halloween Weekend. This event will be one of the Things To Do Halloween Weekend in South Florida. Photo Credit: D. Joseph Photography
La Playa Dayclub on Fort Lauderdale Beach hosts its debut Halloween Party which runs October 28-30, 2022.
La Playa Dayclub kicks off its Halloween Weekend celebration on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 4pm. For those 21 and over looking for the “Boo’s” and to “lift their spirits,” join us at our special Halloween happy hour from 5pm-8pm where ghosts and ghouls can enjoy $5 draft beers, $7 Titos cocktails and $9 appetizers. Drink recommendations for the night are our fresh fruit “Moan-hitos,” a “Long Eye-land Iced Tea” and a “Man-haunt-tan.”
On Saturday and Sunday, October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2022, from 11am - 10pm we be shaking our “boo-tys” and “creeping” it real to the musical stylings of Fort Lauderdale’s vibiest DJs spinning the best of today’s house music. The theme for the weekend is Jungle Adventures which perfectly fits the Mayan decor of the Tulum-inspired dayclub. Our staff and vibe creators will also dress up and keep the party going because we know that ghouls just want to have fun! So grab your “eerie-sistible” costume and drink up witches with some delicious signature cocktails and our special Halloween weekend menu.
“La Playa will be the biggest party on the beach,” says Mike Schaefer La Playa Dayclub bartender and Founder of 732 Event & Design. “Word is really starting to spread about this new day club and our vibe. In fact, we already have several tables and VIP reserved for that weekend.”
For those looking for some “skele-fun”, or the “ghostess with the mostess” who loves to bring their friends together, you may now book a reservation at one of the VIP Cabanas and enjoy a “Fab-boo-lous” dayclub bottle experience that is just “fang-tastic.”
Guests must be 21+ to Drink, Dine, and Dance at La Playa Dayclub.
About La Playa Dayclub
Awaken your sense of discovery as you step into the intimate jungle oasis of La Playa Dayclub, Fort Lauderdale Beach’s first true luxury day club experience. Nestled on the 2nd floor of Fort Lauderdale’s most beloved beachfront restaurant, Bo's Beach, this hidden sanctuary calls out to travelers, adventurers, and wanderers alike.
Dance alongside the setting sun, immersed in lush foliage and the rhythmic vibrations of the world’s best international House Music DJs. With our breathtaking views of Fort Lauderdale Beach, this paradise found is a haven for the daring voyager inside us all. To learn more about La Playa Dayclub, please visit https://laplayadayclub.com/.
