Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,109 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Sues Biden Admin­is­tra­tion for Dis­re­gard­ing COVID-19 Rules at Texas/​Mexico Border

Attorney General Ken Paxton today sued the Biden Administration again for encouraging the spread of COVID-19 at the border by allowing illegal aliens, potentially infected with COVID-19, to gather in a congregated care setting. This action departs from the administration’s own rules for large numbers of illegal aliens and creates an undeniable crisis on our southern border.   

The Biden Administration has threatened the health of Texans without justification or explanation of their actions. While abandoning their own standards, they have failed to enforce the Immigration & Nationality Act’s backstop, a longstanding federal law requiring the detention of aliens arriving in the United States who might transmit diseases of public health significance.  

“President Biden’s outright disregard of the public health crisis in Texas by welcoming and encouraging mass gatherings of illegal aliens is hypocritical and dangerous. This reckless policy change stifles the reopening of the Texas economy at a time when businesses need it the most and when our children need to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Law and order must be immediately upheld and enforced to ensure the safety of our communities and the reopening of the strongest economy of the country.”  


Read the complaint here

You just read:

Pax­ton Sues Biden Admin­is­tra­tion for Dis­re­gard­ing COVID-19 Rules at Texas/​Mexico Border

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.