Attorney General Ken Paxton today sued the Biden Administration again for encouraging the spread of COVID-19 at the border by allowing illegal aliens, potentially infected with COVID-19, to gather in a congregated care setting. This action departs from the administration’s own rules for large numbers of illegal aliens and creates an undeniable crisis on our southern border.

The Biden Administration has threatened the health of Texans without justification or explanation of their actions. While abandoning their own standards, they have failed to enforce the Immigration & Nationality Act’s backstop, a longstanding federal law requiring the detention of aliens arriving in the United States who might transmit diseases of public health significance.

“President Biden’s outright disregard of the public health crisis in Texas by welcoming and encouraging mass gatherings of illegal aliens is hypocritical and dangerous. This reckless policy change stifles the reopening of the Texas economy at a time when businesses need it the most and when our children need to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Law and order must be immediately upheld and enforced to ensure the safety of our communities and the reopening of the strongest economy of the country.”



Read the complaint here