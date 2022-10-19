As the Biden Administration’s failing policies worsen the border crisis, violent crimes like human trafficking surge. In stark contrast to President Biden’s lawlessness, Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking broad strides toward remedying the hostile criminal and humanitarian disaster at the southern border. After visiting migrant centers in San Antonio, Midland, and Donna and filing several lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s destructive immigration policies, Attorney General Paxton visited the Texas-Mexico border to assess the situation firsthand and meet with law enforcement from across the state and nation, including Border Patrol, Texas State Police, and local County Sheriffs, and visited the Internet Crimes Against Children Fusion Center.

“Law enforcement agents and officers stationed along the border continually risk their lives to protect Texas and our nation. I want to thank every branch of law enforcement here for doing all they can to keep Texans safe and for helping us shine a light on the true, severe nature of this border crisis,” said Attorney General Paxton. “President Biden’s senseless combination of failed border policy and refusal to enforce federal immigration law is directly endangering Texans and Americans. Right now, I am using every legal tool at my disposal to keep dangerous criminals out of our communities, free those ensnared in human trafficking schemes, and maintain law and order.”

Additionally, Attorney General Paxton has already filed several lawsuits against the Biden Administration’s failed policies, including demanding federal immigration law be upheld regarding the deportation of illegal aliens, defending the necessity of the “public-charge” rule to combat skyrocketing illegal immigration costs to taxpayers, defending Texans against illegal aliens with dangerous criminal history after U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement refused to detain them, and insisting proper COVID-19 protocols be upheld for illegal aliens crossing the border and entering migrant centers.