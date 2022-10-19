Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,173 in the last 365 days.

Texas Joins Mul­ti­state Let­ter Con­demn­ing Biden Administration’s Flawed ​‘Social Cost of Car­bon’ Theory

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a 22-state coalition in a letter opposing the use of “Social Cost of Carbon” (SCC) analysis by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in certification decisions related to interstate natural gas pipeline constructions. The letter argues that the SCC analysis is speculative and scientifically flawed, and the Natural Gas Act (NGA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) do not authorize FERC to use the analysis. 

NEPA does not mandate or permit FERC to use the “Social Cost of Carbon” analysis for pipeline certifications and contains no clear statement of Congress delegating authority to FERC to anticipate and mitigate global climate change under the shield of promoting affordable natural gas. Under the SCC analysis, private companies that want to build interstate natural gas pipelines to provide affordable energy to Americans would be subjected to crushing federal regulations and fees.

Read a copy of the letter here.  

You just read:

Texas Joins Mul­ti­state Let­ter Con­demn­ing Biden Administration’s Flawed ​‘Social Cost of Car­bon’ Theory

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.