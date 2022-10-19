Submit Release
Openings Remain for Brewster Blood Drive in McKeesport

Blood Drive - October 20, 2022

McKeesportOctober 19, 2022 – Openings remain for donors at tomorrow’s Community Blood Drive in McKeesport, Sen. Jim Brewster said today.

“We still have slots available for local folks to step forward and help those in trouble in their community,” Brewster said. “Giving blood is one of the most fundamental ways you can contribute to the health and wellbeing of your neighbors.”

Brewster is hosting the blood drive with the American Red Cross at McKeesport Palisades, 501 Water Street, tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m..  Donors have been asked to register for appointments and organizers say openings remain.

Anyone interested in donating can register at www.senatorbrewster.com/blooddrive, but anyone unsure of their availability in advance can stop by the Palisades during the afternoon and check on availability.

Openings Remain for Brewster Blood Drive in McKeesport

