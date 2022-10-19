Benevis Donation Supports Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum Educational Exhibit on Oral Hygiene

Senator Stewart Cathey, Jr. (LA) Presents Donation to Northeast Louisiana Children's Museum and Kids in the Community

/EIN News/ -- Monroe, LA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, in partnership with local affiliate Taylor Dental & Braces, recently donated dental exhibit models to the Northeast Louisiana Children's Museum (NELCM) in Monroe, Louisiana. The dental models will be displayed in the interactive oral hygiene exhibit at the museum to educate children on the importance of proper oral health.

“This generous donation by Benevis and Taylor Dental & Braces will help us continue to educate children on the importance of keeping a healthy smile in a fun, interactive environment,” said Melissa Saye, NELCM Executive Director. “Our museum is always grateful to receive donations from individuals and organizations who believe in our mission of providing an engaging environment to educate and stimulate children’s imaginations.”

Louisiana State Senator Stewart Cathey, Jr. was onsite to present the donation to the museum. “With October being Dental Hygiene Awareness Month, we are proud to partner with Benevis and Taylor Dental & Braces to provide a new educational dental piece for the Children’s Museum exhibit,” said Sen. Cathey. “We truly appreciate this donation for the children in our community. It will be a great tool to teach children the importance of regularly visiting the dentist and developing good oral hygiene habits at home.”

“The donation to the children’s museum is consistent with our mission to bring dental health awareness and education to the communities served by our dental offices,” said Dr. Carl Boykin, District Dental Director at Benevis. “Dental decay is the single most common chronic childhood disease, but it can be prevented. Early dental health education and regular dental visits are critically important to a lifetime of proper oral health. We hope our contribution and the valuable oral health display it supports can help many young visitors to this excellent museum.”

About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support service company focused on expanding access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices focused on kids-first, family dental care and orthodontics. Benevis works to improve lives by advocating for programs and legislation that ensures all families have access to the healthcare they need and deserve. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com.

