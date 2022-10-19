New York-Based Bona Fide Masks Steps in to Help Medical Supply Nonprofit Project C.U.R.E. Fulfill Global Need for N95 & KN95 Masks

Donation of 120,000 masks - more than 50x initial donation - will help restore supplies depleted by worldwide shipments

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks, one of the nation's most-trusted distributors of authentic N95 and KN95 masks, has announced a donation of 120,000 KN95 masks to Project C.U.R.E. the world's largest distributor of donated medical supplies, equipment and services to doctors and nurses in more than 135 countries.

The donation, part of Bona Fide's pledge to donate 1.5 million masks to nonprofits and underserved/critically compromised communities, was increased 50x from 2,400 to 120,000 upon learning of Project C.U.R.E.'s urgent need for PPE supplies, which have been depleted in part due to shipments to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

As of Oct. 1, Project C.U.R.E. has delivered more than 1,400 pallets of medical relief supplies, 73 air/sea shipments, 112 C.U.R.E. kits with $2,000 worth of medical supplies and 5,000 newborn kits to Ukraine, totaling more than $15 million worth of relief.

"Project C.U.R.E. is grateful for our partnership with Bona Fide Masks and Ball Chain Mfg.; together, through our shared efforts, their products are being distributed to some of the world's most needy populations," said Janet Thomason, Director of National Procurement, Project C.U.R.E. As the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated, access to adequate supplies of quality PPE is essential to control and prevent the spread of serious diseases. Our sincere thanks to the entire team at (Ballchain/BonaFide) for their support and commitment to the mission of Project C.U.R.E. Our collaboration is meeting global health needs for some of the vulnerable populations of resource limited countries."

Established at the height of the pandemic at the urging of community leaders and leaning on the supply chain and manufacturing expertise of its fourth-generation parent company, Ball Chain Mfg, Bona Fide Masks has regularly supported impact-driven philanthropic efforts to address communities in need, with recipients including veterans, homeless communities, emergency shelters, volunteer workers, and refugees. Bona Fide has supplied masks for both chambers of Congress, the U.S. Armed Forces and several major corporations. They are the exclusive North American distributor for Powecom and Harley KN95 masks and a trusted provider of Celltrion DiaTron rapid antigen tests.

"As a small, family-owned-and-operated business, we have always worked hard to give back at the local, national and global level, providing authentic and reliable masks where they are most needed in the face of a continued influx of counterfeits to the market," says Bill Taubner, CEO, Bona Fide Masks & Ball Chain Mfg. "Especially at a time when federal PPE funding is being curtailed and inflation is causing Americans to scale back charitable giving, we're proud to do what we can to aid organizations such as Project C.U.R.E. in their commendable efforts."

ABOUT BALL CHAIN MANUFACTURING CO., INC. AND BONA FIDE MASKS CORP.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

ABOUT PROJECT C.U.R.E.

Project C.U.R.E. was founded in 1987 to address the staggering shortage of medical resources around the world. Since our humble beginnings in a garage in Colorado, Project C.U.R.E. has become the world's largest distributor of donated medical supplies, equipment and services to doctors and nurses serving the sick and dying in more than 135 countries. Each week Project C.U.R.E. delivers approximately three to five 40-foot ocean containers packed with the medical equipment and supplies desperately needed to save lives in hospitals and clinics in resource-limited countries. Project C.U.R.E. is supported by over 30,000 volunteers annually and operates distribution warehouses in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Nashville, Philadelphia and Phoenix. In addition to our global work, Project C.U.R.E. pivoted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support the need for PPE and medical equipment in the U.S. Since March 2020, Project C.U.R.E. provided more than 15 semitruck loads of medical aid, which equates to 4.5+ million pieces and nearly $5 million of PPE for healthcare workers and first responders. To learn more, please visit: projectcure.org.

