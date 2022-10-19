UNESCO sends emergency missions to Moenjodaro and Makli, Pakistan

Following the visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres to the World Heritage site of Moenjodaro on 8 September 2022, two experts designated by UNESCO jointly with the national authorities will start their emergency missions to Archaeological Ruins of Moenjodaro and to Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta, two World Heritage properties in Pakistan which have been heavily damaged by the recent natural disaster.

From 24 and 25 October 2022 respectively, an earthen architect and a conservation architect will visit each site and carry out emergency assessments on the damaged parts of each property, as well as to provide recommendations for remedial actions, in view of establishing, in close consultation with national experts, more comprehensive sets of advice to identify the long-term actions.

Capacity-building programmes for national experts and heritage professionals to cope with disaster risk reduction/preparedness and overall site management will also be discussed.

These missions are funded by the World Heritage Convention’s Emergency Assistance scheme, with the total amount of US 150,000 $.